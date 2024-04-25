A deal for one £50 million star could now be "too hard to do" for Newcastle United and Eddie Howe, with Tottenham "ready to swoop" and take advantage.

Spurs tipped to strengthen in key areas this summer

Lilywhites boss Ange Postecoglou will be looking to bolster his Spurs squad in a number of key areas over the summer window.

As reliably reported by Fabrizio Romano last month, Tottenham will be looking to add more goals and assists to Postecoglou's squad in the form of a star winger, with Barcelona's Raphinha and Wolves winger Pedro Neto among the players on their radar.

“Look, a player they appreciate for a long time is Raphinha from Barcelona. We know the financial situation at Barcelona is not easy, so he could be one of the names. They will look at that kind of player," said Romano to JD Football.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.34 James Maddison 7.28 Pedro Porro 7.10 Manor Solomon 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.02

"Another player they appreciate is Pedro Neto, but he has this issue with his injuries, so I’m not sure Liverpool, Tottenham or the other clubs following the player will be prepared to play big money for Pedro Neto this summer. That kind of player is the priority for Tottenham, I see them going for that kind of winger, a quality player to help with goals and assists."

As well as a goalscoring winger, another reliable media source in football.london correspondent Alasdair Gold has reported that Spurs want to sign a number 6 and new striker to replace Harry Kane.

The north Londoners, who are preparing for an all-important clash against arch-rivals and title-chasing Arsenal, have been repeatedly linked with bringing in a potential midfield replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - as it is widely expected the Dane could leave this summer.

One name who stands out above all others is Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, as the Blues may need to sell one of their star men with just a year remaining on his contract amid FFP worries.

Tottenham in pole position to sign Gallagher over Newcastle

Rumoured to command a £50 million price tag, an update has emerged on the 24-year-old's future this week.

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Tottenham are "ready to swoop" for Gallagher and favourites to sign him over Newcastle, as Howe's side are being restricted by the boundaries of FFP and a deal could be "too hard to do" for them.

Spurs are apparently "well-placed" to sign the Englishman over Newcastle as a result, which will come as a welcome bit of good news for Postecoglou.