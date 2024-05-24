Tottenham Hotspur are now ready to bid £34 million for a transfer target of Aston Villa and Unai Emery, with Ange Postecoglou plotting real change at N17.

Postecoglou hints at Spurs summer overhaul

The Australian has publicly stated that Spurs are in need of a real overhaul when the window opens for business on June 14, and even suggested that a number of players could make way.

Tottenham ended the 2023/2024 Premier League season on more of a whimper than a bang, missing out on fourth to Villa with the north Londoners instead having to make do with Europa League football - despite an absolutely electric start to the campaign.

Tottenham's final results of 2023/2024 Sheffield United 0-3 Tottenham Tottenham 0-2 Man City Tottenham 2-1 Burnley Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

The Lilywhites, after Postecoglou recorded the best-ever start made by a new manager in the division's history, tailed off towards the latter stages. This summer will be crucial in determining whether Tottenham can go the extra mile under Postecoglou, with the 58-year-old saying his side need to undergo "drastic" change.

"We need change. Change has to happen," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's transfer window.

"You can’t want to alter your course and expect the same people are going to be on that. It’s just not going to happen. We’ve had two windows and we’ve had some development of players, for sure, but when I say we’ve still got a long way to go, that’s what I’m talking about.

"It’s impossible to say you’re going to have drastic change and yet expect everyone to be on that journey. It’s not for the want of trying. It’s just that we’re going to play a certain way, we’re going to train a certain way and we’re going to have a certain mindset. And that’s not for everyone."

Among the many positions which Spurs are looking to strengthen, one of them is believed to be in defence. Technical director Johan Lange and unofficial advisor Fabio Paratici could look to Italy for reinforcements, with Serie A proving a very fruitful pool of talent for them in recent years.

Tottenham are targeting Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori after an impressive season as one option, with Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno also attracting Spurs interest in the last few weeks.

Tottenham ready to bid £34 million for Andrea Cambiaso

Now, as per Tutto Juve, another Italian is turning their heads. Indeed, it is believed Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso is that man, with Spurs in the market for alternatives to star wing-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie. Tottenham are apparently ready to bid £34 million for Cambiaso, but they're not alone, as Emery's Villa are plotting the same thing.

The 24-year-old finished 23/24 as a mainstay under former boss Massimilano Allegri, making 34 Italian top flight appearances and playing a starring role in the first team.

“I haven’t yet understood whether he is right or left-footed," said AC Milan legend Mauro Tassotti on Cambiaso.

"In this sense, he is similar to Paolo Maldini who however was much more powerful from a physical standpoint, had incredible charisma and was also very strong defensively, so much so that he ended his career as a centre-back. Cambiaso is humble and serious."