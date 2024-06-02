Tottenham are expected to start talks with a Premier League side soon as they look to land a £60m player this summer.

Tottenham transfer rumours

The 2024 summer transfer window is not yet open but Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou already has an idea about the type of players he is looking to sign.

Speaking late last month, the Australian was asked about attack being an area he wants to strengthen at Tottenham, to which he responded: "Yeah, absolutely. It's no secret. You saw the way we finished the season. We obviously lost Richy and Timo as well with injuries but we're fairly light in that area.

"We started last season with Manor [Solomon] and [Ivan] Perisic and we were quite healthy in that front third in terms of numbers, but as the year went on it became pretty evident that we need to bulk up. We're in Europe as well next year so we'll have more games and it's definitely an area of the park we'll need to strengthen."

Since then, the Lilywhites have been tipped to make a move for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy , who enjoyed an excellent campaign as he helped his side qualify for the Champions League and finish second in the Bundesliga. Reports also claim Spurs could finally pull the trigger to bring Marcus Edwards back to north London after the winger left Tottenham for Portugal during Mauricio Pochettino's time in charge of the club. Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams is also another player on the north London outfit's radar

Tottenham ready to make early move to sign "incredible" £60m star

However, another high-profile name has seemingly caught the eye of those in a position of power at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Football Transfers are reporting that Spurs are expected to initiate discussions with Crystal Palace within the next two weeks regarding the potential signing of attacker, Eberechi Eze.

Eze scored 11 and assisted four in 27 Premier League games across 2023/24, with his displays earning him a call-up to England's provisional Euro 2024 squad. The 25-year-old has been a standout option at Palace for several years now, earning high praise from teammate Joel Ward in 2023.

“Ebs’ quality is incredible, with what he does on the ball, the way he manipulates it and the way he just seems to glide over the pitch – it’s mesmerising at times. It’s fully deserved, and he’s doing the other side of the game as well, which we need him to do in midfield. He’s taking control and linking up beautifully with the front guys. All-round, he’s developing, he’s moving up, and his future will be very, very bright. They certainly make my life a little bit easier when I can just give them the ball, and they go and do their magic!”

Eze is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2027. However, according to the report from Football Transfers, the 25-year-old expects Palace to honour an agreement to let him leave if Tottenham meet the club's asking price of approximately €70 million (£60m), with Spurs ready to make an early move.