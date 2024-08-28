Tottenham Hotspur are prioritising a late window move to sign a midfielder after selling Oliver Skipp for over £20 million, with Ange Postecoglou and co not quite done in the transfer market just yet.

Spurs offload Hojbjerg and Skipp with Postecoglou left short

Alongside Skipp, Denmark international midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg completed a season-long loan move to Marseille earlier in the summer, which includes a £17 million obligation to buy.

This has left Spurs with just Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma as Postecoglou's senior first choice options in the middle of the park, while summer signing Archie Gray has come off the bench in both of their two Premier League games so far this campaign.

It is unclear whether Postecoglou plans to use Gray, who predominantly starred at right-back for Leeds United last season, in the middle throughout 2024/2025 - with some reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano previously claiming Tottenham could swoop for another natural midfield option before the window closes.

Tottenham's next five games of the 2024/2025 Premier League season Date Newcastle United (away) September 1 Arsenal (home) September 15 Brentford (home) September 21 Man United (away) September 29 Brighton (away) October 6

"It is a possibility for Tottenham to bring in a new midfielder after Hojbjerg's exit," said Fabrizio Romano to GiveMeSport in late July.

"I still think that they want to do something in the offensive position."

More recent reports state that Postecoglou is desperate to sign an alternative to Bentancur for Spurs, with Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes among the names linked to joining them before the August 31st cut-off.

Tottenham have already sealed four major summer signings this window, including their season-long loan extension for Timo Werner, with Gray, striker Dominic Solanke and highly-rated young winger Wilson Odobert coming in to bolster key areas.

Postecoglou's side chalked up their first victory of 24/25 with their 4-0 home win over Everton last Saturday, and the Australian will be looking to build upon that impressive win over the Merseysiders as they seek to improve on last season's fifth-placed finish.

A strong end to the summer window, and potentially one last signing to bolster the squad, would hugely benefit them as they face a more congested fixture calendar with their involvement in the new Europa League format - starting next month.

Tottenham prioritising late move to sign midfielder for Postecoglou

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Tottenham are indeed still in the market for one last transfer in a new midfield option.

Indeed, it is believed Spurs are prioritising a late swoop for one new midfielder after selling Skipp for over £20 million, as the Englishman's transfer to Leicester City has both freed up space in the squad and bolstered their summer budget.

It is unclear exactly who they are planning to move for, with no specific targets named in the report, but perhaps supporters could expect some activity in the last few days of August.