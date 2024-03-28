Tottenham are ready to offer an "important sum" to sign a Serie A club's crucial star player, as they also find out the fee needed to complete a deal.

Ange makes squad admission as Spurs prepare for summer window

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou recently admitted that his side are nowhere near where he wants them to be in terms of quality and strength in depth.

Postecoglou, speaking candidly to the press, claimed that the Lilywhites need at least three transfer windows to reach the levels he requires - despite a successful debut campaign in charge where Spurs are fiercely contending for a Champions League spot.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be. It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's current squad.

Tottenham's January deals in full Transfer Radu Dragusin Arrival Timo Werner Arrival (loan with buy option) Lucas Bergvall Arrival (buy-to-loan-back) Djed Spence Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan with contract expiring) Eric Dier Exit Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan)

"I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution. Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position."

Various reports suggest Tottenham are in full preparation for this summer window in an effort to back Postecoglou with new additions. One of the positions that technical director Johan Lange wants to strengthen is in midfield.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could leave N17 in the summer, with his contract expiring in 2025, so the north Londoners will need a replacement for him. Spurs are believed to be keen admirers of Conor Gallagher as an option, and also hold an interest in Atalanta star Ederson.

Tottenham ready to offer "important sum" for Ederson

Tutto Atalanta have an update on the latter this week, and they claim Spurs are ready to offer an "important sum" for Ederson's signing.

The Brazilian has starred in Italy over the course of 2023/2024, scoring five goals and registering an assist in 27 appearances, but Postecoglou's side aren't alone in their admiration of Ederson.

Both Atletico Madrid and league rivals Newcastle are named as contenders, and it is believed they're also prepared to invest in an effort to prise the 24-year-old away from Serie A.

Former Atalanta striker German Denis recently heaped praise on Ederson and highlighted his real importance to Gian Piero Gasperini.

“He is the most important player," said Denis.

"The one who can never be missing among the starters. I like this year a lot, he has improved and does a lot of work in midfield, both in the defensive and offensive phases."

According to Tutto, Ederson's price exceeds £34 million, and it could certainly be argued this is a fair reflection of his ability - not to mention a bargain.