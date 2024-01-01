Tottenham Hotspur, after recent Premier League results exposed their lack of squad depth, may need to turn to the January transfer window to seek solutions. The Lilywhites showed how good they can be under Ange Postecoglou in the early stages of the campaign, before a 4-1 defeat against Chelsea spelt the beginning for concern.

Cristian Romero's latest injury means that those in North London have especially been left short at the centre of their defence, which could see them land one particular star. Reports suggest that the Lilywhites are willing to make a sacrifice in order to make the deal happen too.

Tottenham transfer news

Postecoglou recently spoke about Spurs' need for a centre-back in January, saying: "When you think about it. we let Davinson Sanchez go after the window closed. We kind of knew we were taking a bit of a risk; we couldn't get the extra centre-back that we were trying to get in, and for the early part of the year that was fine. But once we lost Micky [van de Ven], and Eric Dier's had some issues as well, we don't have another centre-back.

"Young Ash Phillips had just joined the club, so it's fair to say that we can't run the risk of that happening again, so that's obviously a priority for us in January. But again, we've got to get the right person. It's not just about bringing another body in, it's about getting the right one in and hopefully that'll happen."

With that said, according to Tottenham Hotspur News, Spurs are prepared to include Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in a swap deal to sign Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo in January. The central defender has just six months left on his contract at Craven Cottage, but could make an early exit if Fulham accept Spurs' potential proposal of Hojbjerg, plus cash.

"Special" Adarabioyo could add much-needed depth to Spurs' backline

Take Romero and Van de Ven out and Spurs are left with just one senior centre-back in the form of Ben Davies, who's spent the majority of his career as a left-back. And whilst Spurs' deal for Radu Dragusin may be progressing, they could still do with one more option, making Adarabioyo an equally important target this month.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is certainly a fan of his central defender, saying: "He is a key player for us. He is one of the leaders in our dressing room and we need these guys to step in in the right moments and he did it. We missed him a lot, we missed him because he didn’t play the first three months of the season. Tosin is a special player for us, I can’t hide that situation.

"The way he can defend the box but also on the ball he is a special player for me, the way I want to play, the way he can build (from the back). For three months we missed him but he has just played the last four or five games and he is getting better and better. A great performance from him against Everton and to be able to take the last decision to be deciding the game he deserves all the credit.”