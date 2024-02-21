Tottenham are prepared to pay £51million for a player who ex-Spurs boss Andre Villas-Boas compared to former fan favourite Rafael van der Vaart.

On the field, manager Ange Postecoglou is attempting to guide his team to Champions League qualification and a top four finish at the end of the season.

Spurs have won four out of their last eight in all competitions, drawing two and losing two, so their form has been slightly mixed of late. Postecoglou will be looking to rectify this as soon as possible, with Tottenham next in action on March 2nd as their Chelsea game is postponed in light of the EFL Cup final.

Tottenham's league fixtures Date Crystal Palace March 2nd Aston Villa March 10th Fulham March 16th Luton Town March 30th West Ham April 2nd

If Spurs do find themselves among the Champions League participants next term, Postecoglou will need backing in the transfer market, especially with the higher volume of games and increased pressure on the Australian.

It is rumoured that Postecoglou is keen on signing a new midfielder, with the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Conor Gallagher, Lucas Paqueta and Ederson all being targeted by Tottenham according to recent reports.

Another very interesting name linked with a move to Spurs is Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman is attracting interest from all over Europe, including from PSG, as a video report by Spanish news outlet Sport highlights.

According to the outlet, as relayed by another report from Spain, Tottenham are prepared to pay around £51 million for de Jong, along with PSG.

However, this isn't an amount that would satisfy the La Liga champions, and it remains to be seen what type of figure would for such a star player of theirs.

De Jong currently stands as Barcelona's third-best performer by average match rating over his 17 La Liga starts, according to WhoScored, with ex-Lilywhites head coach Villas-Boas likening his style to van der Vaart.

"He's incredible. I like players who are above average when it comes to technical and tactical ability. The players who help form others around them," said Villas-Boas.

"De Jong has that technique, the same as players in the class of Van der Vaart and Sneijder. He's one of those players who controls the ball and has that classic Dutch style."

Villas-Boas isn't the only fan, with Man United boss Erik ten Hag calling him "incredible".

"Frenkie is an incredible player and for every club in the whole world he will strengthen the squad because he has a unique quality," said ten Hag, who worked with De Jong at Ajax.

"If you can get him in the squad your team will be stronger. In Spain he became even better. He's a fantastic player, plays out from the back, he always has time and it was a pleasure to work with him."