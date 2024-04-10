Tottenham are apparently ready to seal a potential "bargain" deal for Ange Postecoglou this summer, and it involves a player who boasts 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions this season.

Lange looking to back Postecoglou with key signings at Spurs

Following what has been a very positive debut campaign in the dugout for Postecoglou, Spurs are said to be contemplating how best to back the Australian with key additions this summer.

For Postecoglou, it is very much about the long-term project, and the Lilywhites boss has stated on multiple occasions that the race for fourth spot isn't a top priority for him.

"It's a sign of progress," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's top-four hopes.

"We didn't do that last year, but it's not the end goal, and it doesn't ensure you or help you the following year. You look at Man Utd, Newcastle, they're in the Champions League - it doesn't guarantee you anything the following year, just because you make it, that it elevates you.

Tottenham's next league fixtures in race for fourth Date Newcastle United (away) April 13th Arsenal (home) April 28th Chelsea (away) May 2nd Liverpool (away) May 5th Burnley (home) May 11th

"The challenge is to keep growing, and that's why I say about it's not just about being a top-four team, it's about trying to win things, be successful, be No 1, and part of that process is to get up to that level, keep going but then keep going."

For supporters who have gone 16 years without seeing Tottenham win a major piece of silverware, with their last one being a Carling Cup triumph against Chelsea in 2008, this will be music to their ears.

However, to reach that very next level, Postecoglou will need the backing of chairman Daniel Levy - which looks very likely to be the case.

According to reports, Spurs will look to bring in a new central midfielder when the window reopens, as faithful servant Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could depart N17.

Hojbjerg, while very reliable and can put in a great performance, isn't exactly tailor-made for Postecoglou's system - hence the links to potential upgrades.

Tottenham on "high alert" and "ready to seal" Dewsbury-Hall deal

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has an update on this for Football Insider, involving Leicester City star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The Foxes midfielder has bagged a brilliant 12 goals and 14 assists in all competitions across 23/24, which has proved crucial for Leicester in their bid to climb back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

As per O'Rourke, Tottenham are "ready to seal" a potential "bargain" deal for Dewsbury-Hall - who is apparently very likely to depart if Enzo Maresca's side fail to secure promotion.

Indeed, Spurs chiefs are said to be on "high alert" over the 25-year-old's possible availability, alongside both Brighton and Brentford.