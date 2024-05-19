Following a mixed first season under Ange Postecoglou, reports indicate that Tottenham Hotspur are set to instantly back the Australian by launching a first bid in an attempt to start the summer transfer window with a bang.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites showed plenty of glimpses of their quality throughout the campaign, but ultimately saw injuries and poor form at the worst stage catch up to cost them a place in the Premier League's top four. Defeat against Manchester City particularly frustrated Postecoglou, who was left questioning the mentality of the North London club amid fan desire to help the Manchester club on their fight for the Premier League title against Arsenal.

It's a foundation that the former Celtic boss will be desperate to change and the summer transfer window should at least help build towards that, especially if Spurs' bid for one target is successful.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Spurs are ready to launch their first bid for Conor Gallagher as soon as next week with their attention turned towards the Chelsea midfielder following the end of the Premier League campaign.

As their London rivals look to avoid FFP punishment, they may be left with little choice but to sell a homegrown player in Gallagher this summer. Out of contract next summer too, Chelsea are running out of time to cash in on Gallagher, which should hand Spurs the perfect advantage in negotiations this summer. When the window swings open, the North London club could kick things off with a bang by dealing their rivals an instant blow.

"Priceless" Gallagher would unleash Maddison

As encouraging as James Maddison's first season in a Spurs shirt was, he still lacked consistency at times as the Lilywhites attempted to balance things in the middle of the park. Ultimately, it is a balance that rarely came in the second-half of the season, but that's where Gallagher could come in this summer.

The England international would be the perfect partner to Maddison's attacking vision, providing the presence in both boxes that they've lacked at times as an all-action midfielder. Off the ball, especially, Gallagher has all the traits needed to slot straight into Postecoglou's tireless system.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Conor Gallagher James Maddison Goals 5 4 Assists 7 8 Tackles Won 51 19 Ball Recoveries 214 56

Going forward, Gallagher's output has been impressive throughout the season, with the same number of goal involvements as Maddison, but it's his work across the pitch that stands out most. As Postecoglou looks to transform Spurs into a side with a certain intensity and into a side who will outrun every side they play, a midfielder who excels in recovering possession is key. And Gallagher is exactly that.

Previously described as "priceless" by Mauricio Pochettino, the Englishman could yet get even better if he completes a move to North London this summer.