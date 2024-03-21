Tottenham are "readying" a "proposal" to sign one club's vital £43 million player as Ange Postecoglou's side look to tie up summer deals quickly.

Spurs aiming to sign new midfielder for Postecoglou

Alongside Spurs' potential signings of a new forward and centre-back, it is believed the Lilywhites could seek to add a new midfielder as well.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who's been tipped to eventually leave Spurs for a while now, with the Dane also recently changing agents.

Hojbjerg, once a mainstay under Antonio Conte, now finds himself on the periphery of Postecoglou's starting XI and has made the overwhelming majority of his appearances this season on the substitute's bench.

Despite being a reliable player, the 28-year-old isn't quite fancied by the Spurs head coach for his high-pressing, attack-minded style - as reports suggest that Postecoglou wants a new midfield running man to fit his mould.

There have been a fair few names tipped to take up that mantle ahead of the window's reopening, like Atalanta star Ederson.

The Brazilian, rumoured to command a price tag of around £43 million, has been an important player for his Serie A side this season - as explained by their former striker German Denis.

“He is the most important player, the one who can never be missing among the starters," said Denis to Corriere di Bergamo (via Atalantini.com).

"I like this year a lot, he has improved and does a lot of work in midfield, both in the defensive and offensive phases. Muriel? Lucho is the second player I like the most because when he is in shape he turns the game around, he has great quality shots and intuitions, he is fun."

The South American has bagged five goals and an assist over his 27 Serie A appearances so far this season, and his overall appearances have apparently done enough to attract Tottenham's attention.

Tottenham "readying proposal" to sign Ederson

According to Sportslens and journalist Dean Jones, Tottenham are readying a proposal to sign Ederson from Atalanta this summer, and it is increasingly likely they'll make a move for the 24-year-old.

They're not his only suitors, though, as it is believed both Newcastle United and Man United could rival the Lilywhites for his services. Jones also writes that Postecoglou and co are looking to tie up deals quickly when the window reopens.

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well," said South American football expert Tim Vickery on Ederson.

"The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."