European champions Real Madrid could now send a "strong offer" to Tottenham, as they eye up a move for one of Ange Postecoglou's players in 2025.

Spurs transfer plans for next year as Lange looks to strengthen

Technical director Johan Lange is tasked with leading Spurs' transfer plans for next year, with the Dane looking to strengthen Postecoglou's ranks further, as it is clear there is still plenty of work to be done on the squad.

Postecoglou, speaking to the media earlier this year, suggested it would take multiple windows before Spurs would become genuine Premier League title challengers - with the Australian hinting to chairman Daniel Levy that the north Londoners need to keep spending.

"We've got a lot of work to do still on the squad and I don't think we're anywhere near where we want to be," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's squad in March.

"It probably will take a little bit more than three windows to get there, for sure. Just in terms of the robustness, adaptability and compatibility of the squad, I think there's still a fair bit of change we need to do. I certainly don't think we're one or two players away from getting to where I want us to be, nowhere near it. Some of that will be natural evolution.

"Some of it hopefully means we continue to get the improvement we've had this year from some of our players. If that happens over the next 12 months, then we'll be in a great position.

"But you've got to remember, a lot of our group are in their first year of the Premier League. A good chunk of them have been ever-presents, we need them to keep improving at the rate they are. We've still got a lot of work to do with the squad. I think we're a long way away from having one or two players away from getting where we want to be."

Since that statement, Tottenham have been linked with a move for Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, and have finally replaced Harry Kane with the £65 million signing of Dominic Solanke among other noteworthy incomings.

Spurs are also scouting Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens, but elite sides are also in the background eyeing up their own moves for some of Postecoglou's most crucial stars.

Real Madrid could make "strong offer" for Micky van de Ven

Real Madrid have been monitoring defender Cristian Romero as they scour the market for world-class centre-back options, but he isn't the only Lilywhites ace on their radar.

Indeed, another quality member of Postecoglou's backline is attracting their interest in Netherlands international Micky van de Ven.

Spanish media reports that Real could make a "strong offer" for Van de Ven and are real admirers of the pacey centre-half, who has been imperative for the north Londoners since arriving for an initial £35 million from Wolfsburg last year.

It's believed a "significant" bid for the 23-year-old is on the cards from Galacticos president Florentino Perez - and a player who pundit Rio Ferdinand has previously hailed as the "real deal".

"Romero and Micky van de Ven are arguably the best pairing at the moment in central defence in the Premier League on form. They’ve been immense," said Ferdinand last year.

"This Micky van de Ven, bro, he is the real deal. He’s the real deal. I saw his debut the other day for Holland. I’ve seen him right up close twice this season. And he looks supremely comfortable for a young centre-back that’s come into a new league. So watch this space for this kid."