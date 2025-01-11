Tottenham Hotspur are reliably believed to be very keen on signing one midfielder in January, and there is a major possibility he leaves his club before deadline day.

Spurs eye new midfielder amid Randal Kolo Muani pursuit

A plethora of reports over the last week have suggested that PSG outcast Randal Kolo Muani is Spurs' next top transfer target, and there are even suggestions that the Lilywhites are optimistic they can finalise a move for the France international forward very soon.

GiveMeSport stated on Thursday that Tottenham believe they can finalise a deal for Kolo Muani by the end of this weekend, with chairman Daniel Levy looking to agree a loan deal for the former Eintracht Frankfurt star, which would include an option or obligation to buy outright.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Arsenal (away) January 15 Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16

However, with both Juventus and Man United also circling, Spurs face stiff competition from elite competitors. Kolo Muani, while out of Luis Enrique's plans at PSG, is a proven top-level player, racking up an impressive 23 goals and 17 assists during his best year at Frankfurt in the 2022/23 season.

"I don’t expect there will be any issues signing a player like Kolo Muani, because the money is only continuing to roll in," said pundit John Wenham to Tottenham News after the New York Jets announced that they will play an NFL game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this year.

"Kolo Muani is someone I’ve wanted from when we were first linked with him. I think he would be an outstanding signing for us. He is good enough that people would quickly realise he could be starting for us in a variety of roles.

"It will be difficult to get him, especially with clubs like Juventus interested. However, we’ve shown in recent times we can beat big clubs to signings, we have the financial muscle to do that now."

There are also reports that Tottenham are targeting a new midfielder this month, and it is believed they could explore bringing in Real Betis star Johnny Cardoso to the club a few months earlier than anticipated.

Tottenham keen on signing Johnny Cardoso in January

According to GiveMeSport and journalist Dean Jones, Tottenham are extremely keen on signing Cardoso in January as Postecoglou's side look to bolster the engine room with fresh quality.

The USA international has performed impressively for Betis so far this season, and Spurs can use a first-option clause to sign him for around £21m as part of the deal which saw Giovani Lo Celso head to La Liga.

However, that option isn't active until the summer and will only be available to them for around a fortnight (The Telegraph). Cardoso's contract includes a £67m release clause, and while it is unlikely they'll pay anywhere near that amount just to get him in early, the interest in striking a mid-season deal is said to be very much alive.

There is also a "big chance" that the 23-year-old departs Betis before 3rd February according to Jones, so this transfer could be one to watch.