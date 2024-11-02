Tottenham Hotspur insiders are refusing to rule out the sale of an "important" star in Ange Postecoglou's squad - and there is little doubt his departure would be seen as pretty disappointing by supporters.

Players who could be sold or let go by Tottenham in 2025

As they near the ends of their contracts at Spurs, a quartet of bit-part or surplus players in Sergio Reguilon, Ben Davies, Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman appear set to leave N17 next summer.

Reguilon, who spent last season on loan spells at Manchester United and Brentford, is currently training with the senior team, but is yet to make a single appearance in all competitions and has taken just one spot in a matchday squad.

The former Real Madrid starlet is now attracting interest from La Liga as a result, with Getafe interested in snapping up Reguilon on a free transfer next summer. Meanwhile, Davies appears set to bring the curtain down on his 10-year stay at Tottenham, and it is currently unclear what the future holds for him.

Ben Davies' all-time stats for Tottenham Total Appearances 335 Goals 9 Assists 23 Bookings 43 Red cards 0 Minutes played 25,802

Elsewhere, Tottenham are leaning towards letting Timo Werner leave when his loan deal expires rather than trigger his £8.5 million option-to-buy clause, while reports also claim Archie Gray could be loaned out by Spurs in the January window.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are believed to be keeping tabs on Cristian Romero, as the Argentinian is yet to pen a new contract, with Real Madrid and Serie A champions Inter also watching closely.

It is imperative that Postecoglou manages to retain Romero, who has formed an exceptional partnership with Micky van de Ven at the heart of Tottenham's defence, with pundit Paul Robinson praising rumours of a potential new deal for the ex-Atalanta star.

"If you’re going to give a player a pay rise, you can’t do that without extending their contract, which is good news for Tottenham," said Robinson to Football Insider.

"He and Micky van de Ven have been key. He brings grit and determination, and that little bit of bite they might not have otherwise. I think he’s a leader on the pitch, though not vocally. To tie him down to a longer-term contract is only good news."

While Spurs appear very keen to keep Romero out of the clutches of Europe's elite, they are more willing to do a deal over star right-back Pedro Porro.

Tottenham refuse to rule out selling Pedro Porro

According to GiveMeSport, Tottenham are refusing to rule out the possibility of selling the Spaniard in the event of a sizeable offer amid awareness that his market value may have significantly increased.

Joining from Sporting CP last year, Pedro Porro has since gone on to become imperative in Postecoglou's system as an attack-minded wing-back alongside Destiny Udogie.

Both men are indispensable to the Australian, with pundit Stephen Warnock calling Porro and Udogie their "most important" stars. Tottenham have slapped an £80 million price tag on the defender's head as a result, per GMS, amid interest from both Man City and Real.