Whilst Tottenham Hotspur have focused on future stars so far this summer, they have reportedly registered their interest in signing a player who would instantly steal the headlines in the Premier League.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites have endured a subdued summer window, but one that could pay dividends in years to come after welcoming both Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray. Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, those in north London are set to sign young South Korean winger Min-hyuk Yang, with the 18-year-old set to undergo a medical before re-joining Gangwon on loan until January.

Having failed to qualify for the Champions League last season, however, it wouldn't be absurd to suggest that Spurs need more than just future stars this summer, and Daniel Levy seems to be well aware of that.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur have now made contact by registering their interest in signing Viktor Gyokeres this summer, alongside Liverpool. Both Spurs and Liverpool have entered the race, aiming to beat Arsenal to the forward, with the Gunners having a long-term interest.

Having only officially splashed out on two incomings so far in the current window, Spurs could be looking to focus their funds on triggering the Sporting CP forwards' reported £86m release clause for Ange Postecoglou.

In what could be one of the deals of the summer, Spurs would finally have their replacement for Harry Kane a year on from his exit to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Without an out-and-out goalscorer, the responsibility has fallen the way of Heung-min Son, who has done an admirable job but is, ultimately, at his best when he has a star striker to combine with.

"Elite" Gyokeres can replace Kane

Highlighted by Spurs' lack of movement on the striker front in the last year, replacing Kane is far from an easy task. The England captain is one of the best goalscorers that the Premier League has ever seen, but as Gyokeres proved last season, he should be the man that the Lilywhites finally turn to this summer. Whilst, at £86m, the deal would hardly come cheap, it is one that could take Spurs back into the Champions League.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Viktor Gyokeres Harry Kane Goals 29 36 Assists 10 8 Expected Goals 22.5 30.6 Key Passes 54 31

With 29 goals from an expected 22.5, Gyokeres couldn't have been much more clinical last season. Simply put, give the striker a chance in front of goal, and the next image is more than likely to be him wheeling away in celebration. Crucially for Son too, the Spurs captain could get the chance to form a Kane-like partnership with the Swede if Spurs make their move.

Described as "elite" by Ben Mattinson when it comes to his accuracy when finishing, Gyokeres may steal the spotlight wherever he ends up this summer, be that Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool, or elsewhere around Europe.