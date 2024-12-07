Tottenham Hotspur have endured an extremely stop-start 2024/2025 season under Ange Postecoglou so far, blowing hot and cold, with one player very keen to quit the club in January.

Tottenham face high-flying Chelsea after disappointing Premier League results

There have been reports in the last 48 hours clarifying Tottenham's stance on sacking Postecoglou, which is never a good sign for any manager as pressure slowly starts to build on the Australian.

The notion of Postecoglou's dismissal was far away from anybody's mind after Spurs thumped Premier League champions Man City at the Etihad Stadium just two weeks ago, but a dismal run of results has since followed that memorable night in Manchester.

Tottenham failed to beat Serie A strugglers Roma in the Europa League, and then couldn't secure all three points at home to mid-table Fulham. The most disappointing result of them all occurred soon afterwards, with Postecoglou's side losing 1-0 to Bournemouth on Thursday evening.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15 Tottenham vs Liverpool December 22 Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham December 26 Tottenham vs Wolves December 29

It was an abject display where the Cherries cut Spurs open at will, and the Lilywhites could only muster four attempts on target despite enjoying the bulk of possession down south.

Postecoglou hasn't been helped by the fact goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero - who form a major part of their spine - have been sidelined recently, but you could also argue that Tottenham's inconsistency was present even with the trio fit and available.

Luckily, some reports have suggested that Spurs could go after a new defender and winger in January, which is apparently in chairman Daniel Levy's thinking for when the transfer window reopens next month.

While it isn't certain who they could sign in the winter, or if they'll be able to complete a single deal at all, Postecoglou's side need some form of inspiration from somewhere.

Spurs face-off against London rivals and high-flying Premier League hitters Chelsea this weekend, and a win against the Blues would do wonders to lift spirits at N17, at least for now.

Sergio Reguilon desperate to leave Tottenham as Getafe open early talks

One man who is unlikely to play any part in the encounter is left-back Sergio Reguilon, who has failed to make a single appearance under Postecoglou this term.

The Spaniard is being regularly linked with a January exit as a result, with Getafe expressing a real interest, amid claims Reguilon could even terminate his Spurs contract and leave before it expires in the summer.

Reports from his homeland indicated this week that Getafe may open talks for Reguilon ahead of January, and now Estadio Deportivo have provided a further update on the matter.

It is believed Getafe are in talks to sign Reguilon from Tottenham, and while they're at an "embryonic" stage, meaning early, the 27-year-old is said to be desperate to leave north London before the expiry of his deal.

Whether that be on loan or permanently, Getafe are looking to take advantage of this situation and strike a mid-season deal for the "very quick" defender (Toby Alderweireld).