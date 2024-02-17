Leeds United fans have been handed an interesting hint on the transfer front after a Spurs reporter dropped information on the future of some of Tottenham's loanees, including Joe Rodon.

Leeds United flying after win at Plymouth

Daniel Farke's Leeds side are caught up in a titanic battle for an immediate return to the Premier League after being relegated last May. Two-thirds of the way through the Championship campaign, they sit in second place, moving closer to Leicester after a sensational win at Plymouth was followed by a shock defeat for the Foxes on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Southampton and Ipswich Town sit just a few points further back with a game in hand on the Elland Road side. With two of these four sides likely to end up in the play-offs, and at least one certain to spend another season in the Championship, it is approaching crunch time for the Yorkshire side.

Rodon hint shared by Spurs reporter

Joe Rodon has quickly become a fan-favorite at Elland Road during his short stint there, with the Welshman signed on loan from Tottenham in the summer following a tough time with Ligue 1 outfit Stade Rennais.

Still just 26 years old, he has formed a formidable partnership with Pascal Struijk and has helped the Elland Road outfit have the best defensive record in the Championship, something that their push for an instant return to the top flight has been built upon.

With Spurs having signed three centre-backs since the arrival of new boss Ange Postecoglou last summer, the future looks bleak for the former Swansea defender, and Leeds will be keen to keep him on a permanent basis.

Spurs centre-back options Contract expiry Micky Van de Ven 2029 Cristian Romero 2027 Ben Davies 2025 Radu Dragusin 2030 Ashley Phillips 2028 Luka Vuskovic 2030

Spurs writer John Wenham was quizzed on the shape of Tottenham's future backline, including the fate of fellow centre-back Japhet Tanganga: “If Tanganga doesn’t play between now and the end of the season, I think that Tottenham will simply just release him. If he does play, then I think Spurs will take up the option to extend his contract by one year, and then look to sell him for somewhere around the £3 million mark."

“Time will tell, but I expect that either way he will be gone in the summer. As we can see the rebuild is taking place, and it is important to get these players out the door."

Then, as far as Leeds fans are concerned came the all important line about Rodon, where it was also implied his future lies away from north London: “We suddenly look very strong in defence which means that losing the likes of Tanganga and Joe Rodon would have very little impact on the first-team squad.”

Grouped in with Tanganga, Rodon is not out of contract this summer like the Englishman, but rather his deal runs until 2025 meaning that he is unlikely to leave for free. However, with no place in Postecoglou's plans it is hard to see too much of a market for the Welshman, meaning that Leeds could find themselves at the front of the queue and able to snag a bargain.