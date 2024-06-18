Tottenham's representatives are set for transfer talks at a scheduled summit this week, as the club look to back manager Ange Postecoglou with the signing of a star attacker.

Spurs want more attacking signings after Werner

The Lilywhites got their first summer deal out of the way early doors, by sealing a season-long extension on Timo Werner's loan deal from RB Leipzig.

The German, who racked up two goals and three assists over the second half of last season, originally joined on a six-month temporary deal which included the option for Spurs to make it permanent for around £15 million.

However, Levy renegotiated the terms to prolong his move to the end of next term, and the new arrangement means Tottenham now have the option to buy Werner for a cheaper £8.5 million next summer instead.

Following the 28-year-old's confirmed involvement next term, reliable journalists like Alasdair Gold were quick to reassure supporters that Werner certainly wouldn't be the only attacking signing which Spurs make this window.

Tottenham coped well without club-record goalscorer and ex-superstar Harry Kane last season, in their first full campaign without the talismanic forward, but it is believed Postecoglou wants to sign a world-class new striker for Spurs who can succeed the Englishman.

The likes of Ivan Toney and Alexander Isak have been linked in the past week, while another wide player has also been mooted. Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze is a target for the Lilywhites, according to various reports.

The £100,000-per-week forward, who was rewarded for his fine form with a call-up to Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 England squad, is subject to intense interest from north London.

Tottenham reps schedule talks over Eze signing this week

As per Football Transfers, Tottenham representatives have scheduled talks with Palace over signing Eze for the end of this week.

Eberechi Eze's stats in all competitions for Palace last season The numbers (Transfermarkt) Appearances 31 Goals 11 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 208 Minutes played 2,285

While the attacker isn't pushing to leave Selhurst Park, he expects Palace to honour a gentleman's agreement to let him leave if Tottenham are willing to pay his £60 million asking price. Interestingly, pundits like Alan Hutton have tipped Levy to meet Eze's valuation.

“Yeah, I think so for someone who is so talented and at a good age,” Hutton told Tottenham News when asked if that is a price worth paying for Eze.

"I think he could go and be a shining star so £60million is right. You look at some of the prices that are getting banded around now for players that aren’t as good, so I can understand that. If he’s going to be available for that price, I think Levy will spend it.”

“Normally when you get a little bit older, you get a little more restricted. You need to play in a certain type of formation, you need to be this sort of player and he just doesn’t look like that sort of guy."