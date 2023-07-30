Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur could already have the perfect replacement in line to replace Harry Kane if he leaves the Lilywhites this summer in the form of Richarlison, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Harry Kane going to leave Tottenham Hotspur?

According to Sky Sports News, Bayern Munich are 'increasingly confident' that they can seal a deal to land Kane this summer if they can come to an agreement on a fee with Tottenham.

Nevertheless, they haven't accomplished this mission yet and Bayern Munich chief executive Jan Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe want to meet Spurs chairman Daniel Levy this week to solve matters, with their preference reportedly a face-to-face discussion.

In addition to Bayern Munich, The Guardian claim that Manchester United could re-enter the race to sign Kane amid news that Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has instructed Levy to sell Kane this window if he doesn't sign a new contract in N17 to avoid a scenario where the 29-year-old runs down his deal and leaves on a free transfer in 2024.

Football Insider have indicated that Spurs may now be willing to cash in on Kane and will likely hold out for a fee of £100 million for their talisman.

Last term, Kane was in exceptional form for Tottenham, registering 32 goals and five assists in 49 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite speculation over his future, Kane netted a penalty for Tottenham in their 5-1 pre-season friendly over Lion City Sailors in Singapore, as cited by The Daily Mail.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones thinks Spurs forward Richarlison, who incidentally netted a hat-trick against Lion City Sailers, could be someone utilised as a replacement if Kane was to leave the club this window.

Jones told FFC: "I really have not heard much about replacements which makes me feel there really is no desire to sell. They do have Richarlison there though, a £50million signing who plays No9 for Brazil, so that could always become an option if Kane goes. I actually feel like he could do better under Postecoglou than many other options they could consider buying."

Could Richarlison potentially replace Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur?

Richarlison arrived at Tottenham last summer for £60 million from Everton and it is fair to say he endured a rocky first campaign in north London, notching three goals and four assists in 35 outings encompassing all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old did get into promising positions frequently and fared well in comparison to his positional peers in that regard across Europe's top five divisions, averaging 5.69 touches in the opposition penalty area per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the top 12% for this metric, according to FBRef.

Of course, the Nova Venicia-born forward also featured in a central striking role for his native Brazil and has racked up an impressive tally of 20 goals in 44 appearances, which may be worth taking into account for Spurs boss Postecoglou if his teammate Kane is to depart between now and the close of play in the market.

Realistically, if Kane did leave, Tottenham fans would want to see any funds gained from the sale reinvested into an elite number nine and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani alongside Flamengo striker Pedro have both been linked as potential alternatives.

All things considered, Richarlison is a capable threat in the final third. However, Tottenham may need to spend big to win over what would be a distraught fanbase if Kane cuts ties with his boyhood club.