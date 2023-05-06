Tottenham Hotspur have made an approach for Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi, according to journalist Guillem Balague.

What's the latest Tottenham manager news?

Tottenham have now entered talks with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, who also states the club are speaking to both Arne Slot and Julian Nagelsmann about taking over at the end of the season.

Nagelsmann is believed to be "interested" in the Spurs job, although he has reservations about the club's lack of structure, meaning the club's hierarchy may have to target other options, such as Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso.

Alonso is now said to have emerged as a target for the Lilywhites, as key figures within the boardroom admire the Spaniard, but he has played down the rumours, despite some reports indicating he is the club's top target.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues, Balague has now given an update on Spurs' pursuit of the Brighton manager, saying:

"In the last two weeks, I’ll give you the names of managers that privately had shown how much in awe they are of Roberto De Zerbi and what he is doing at Brighton.

"They love the fact that they chase every ball, they don’t give rivals a chance, they are full of confidence, they don’t have any panic in the way they play, they are very strong in positions, they have midfielders that want the ball even if they have no space.

"Those are Ruben Amorim (Sporting Lisbon manager), Unai Emery, who I spent half an hour listening to him at the Leicester game talking about De Zerbi, Pep [Guardiola], [Mauricio] Pochettino, Xavi and Mikel Arteta.

"They really, really like what he is doing and it’s interesting that it seems his next step is to actually stay at Brighton for one more year to keep learning the league he is in.

"But obviously he has been approached by Spurs and he will have bigger approaches by the sound of it."

Should Tottenham appoint Roberto De Zerbi?

It is no wonder the Tottenham board are keen on the 43-year-old, given that he has done a fantastic job as manager of Brighton, with his side well in contention to qualify for Europe next season.

Hailed as "exciting" by members of the media, the Italian has got Brighton playing "attractive, attacking football" which has taken the Seagulls to the "next level", according to journalist John Bennett.

It may be difficult to lure De Zerbi away from Brighton, particularly if they finish higher than Spurs this season, which is a real possibility, however if Daniel Levy is able to tempt him, he would be an excellent appointment for Tottenham.