Tottenham have sent scouts to watch a potential new attacker as they consider making a move to sign him, according to a report, just months after Chelsea nearly signed him.

Tottenham building for the future

Though Ange Postecoglou demands silverware this season, his Tottenham side is being built with a future Premier League title challenge in mind more than the 2024/25 campaign. Of their current squad, only Heung-min Son is above 30 years old from his favoured starting XI, though Ben Davies and Fraser Forster are also among the reserves who fall into that category.

But across the pitch, it is clear that Spurs have opted to target younger players in the hope of getting future superstars on the cheap, having snagged Lucas Bergvall amid interest from Barcelona and also agreeing a deal to sign the highly talented Luka Vuskovic, who is enjoying a fantastic season on loan with Belgian side Westerloo.

Last summer's signings also helped reinforce that idea, with only Dominic Solanke over the age of 20 when the Lilywhites signed him, and a clear focus on youth that led to the Lilywhites splashing out over £60m on Championship duo Archie Gray and Wilson Odobert.

Tottenham's signings summer 2024 Player Age Dominic Solanke 26 Archie Gray 18 Wilson Odobert 19 Lucas Bergvall 18 Min-Hyeok Yang 18

Now, they are scouting another young gem, it has emerged, as they look to bolster their frontline and plan their summer 2025 transfer window.

Tottenham scout 20-year-old "monster"

That comes as Football Insider report that Spurs sent scouts to watch new Porto striker Samu Omorodion ahead of making a potential move to sign the Spanish forward.

The striker was strongly linked with Chelsea over the summer, only for a deal to collapse and the Blues to pivot to signing Joao Felix instead, while Omorodion quietly completed a move to Porto, signing a five-year deal worth £26,000 a week.

Porto already knew that they had signed a gem, adding a £85m release clause into his contract, and Omorodion has already seen his value skyrocket with several strong performances.

So far, the 20-year-old has netted seven times in six games, including twice against Manchester United in the Europa League as they held the Red Devils to a 3-3 draw.

And the report claims that Spurs scouts were at that game, along with Chelsea scouts who are still interested in the attacker. Omorodion has drawn high praise, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig dubbing him "an absolute monster in the making" on X after his fast start to the campaign.

Any move for the Spanish star would likely come next summer, but should he keep up his immense scoring form, Spurs will be one of many potential suitors and his price tag may well be above the £65m shelled out just months ago to sign Dominic Solanke.