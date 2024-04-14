Tottenham are one of several clubs who have been scouting a midfielder this week ahead of a potential summer move.

Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham rebuild continues

Ange Postecoglou's first season at Tottenham has, for the most part, exceeded expectations. After losing star man Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer, Spurs were expected to flounder and not even come close to competing for a top-four finish in the Premier League. However, with six games left to play, the Lilywhites sit fifth in the table and are firmly in the race to secure Champions League football.

However, as the summer transfer window approaches, it is clear the north Londoners remain eager to strengthen their squad and build on what has, so far, been a great debut season under Ange Postecoglou. Reports in Spain claim that Spurs want to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez and Bayer Leveruksen's Piero Hincapie.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have reportedly tabled a £26 million bid to sign Pablo Torre from Barcelona this summer, while Spurs are said to "keen to secure a quick deal" for Chelsea and England midfielder, Conor Gallagher.

It was also reported back in February that Tottenham were among a number of clubs to have made an approach for Atalanta midfielder, Ederson.

Tottenham scout "strong" £30m star at Anfield

Now, reports emerging this week suggest Tottenham's interest in Ederson is still there. This comes with HITC reporting that Tottenham, Newcastle, Manchester United and Chelsea all had scouts at Anfield during Liverpool’s stunning 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League earlier this week.

HITC add that Tottenham are prioritising an athletic, energetic central midfield player this summer and Ederson seemingly fits that bill. Football expert Tim Vickery gave his assessment of Ederson last month and Spurs will no doubt like what they read.

"24-years-old, strong, well-built central midfielder. Strong on the ball, versatile, box-to-box. Strong personality as well. The first time I remember him was his professional debut really. He was thrown in the deep end in a big team called Cruzeiro, who were really on the slide. They were relegated in dreadful form and even in this bad context, he stood out, so a lot of virtues."

Tiago Nunes also gave a glowing assessment of the South American star: "He is a box-to-box player with the energy to keep going back and forth all the time. My first impressions were of a player with a lot of strength, a lot of physical ability, a player who was a powerful striker on the ball, with good technique. Basically, someone with characteristics that are difficult to find, especially in Brazilian football. He has two main strengths. Firstly, on the pitch, he has great physical strength, with the ability to play box-to-box, back and forth, sustaining the pace of the game. Secondly, he has a very strong mentality, with a very clear awareness of what he wants."

As a result, Ederson, valued at £30m, looks well-suited to Postecoglou’s aggressive yet possession-focused approach and will seemingly not force the north Londoners to break the back this summer. Ederson is under contract with Atalanta until 2026.