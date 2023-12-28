Tottenham Hotspur have deployed chiefs to watch an overseas defender as they weigh up bringing him to the Premier League, according to a fresh report.

Spurs record this season under Ange Postecoglou

The Lilywhites have made a generally positive start to the new campaign having secured 11 victories, three draws and suffered just four defeats from their opening 18 games, meaning that they currently find themselves fifth in the top-flight table.

In order to nail down a place in the Champions League, Daniel Levy and co may need to bolster the defence due to a number of injury issues, the latest being Cristian Romero, and to do that, it looks like he is entering the market to find a new centre-back, with one candidate in particular having already been identified.

Le Havre’s Arouna Sangante still has plenty of time remaining on his deal with his boyhood club because it doesn't expire until June 2026 (Le Havre contracts), but having impressed during his performances since the start of the season, the 21-year-old has caught the eye of the chairman and Ange Postecoglou in North London.

The Senegal international has established himself as Luka Elsner’s overall second best-performing player so far this campaign with a match rating of 6.90 (WhoScored - Le Havre statistics), and if the following update is to be believed, his last few displays have been watched by representatives sent from N17.

Spurs increasing interest in Sangante

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are stepping up their interest in Sangante and are ready to increase their pursuit to secure his services in January.

“Le Havre president Jean-Michel Roussier has confirmed to Football Insider that a host of Premier League clubs are chasing moves for Arouna Sangante in January amid interest from Tottenham.

"It is understood that Tottenham are keen on signing Sangante and have stepped up interest in him. Spurs have watched his last four home games ahead of the transfer window reopening in January.”

Sangante is a truly "dominant" leader

Standing at 6 foot 2, Sangante provides a real physical presence at the heart of the backline which he’s proven so far this season for Le Havre, with regards to both his on and off the ground defending when getting rid of the danger from his box.

Sangante's Ligue 1 Statistics Per Game This Season (WhoScored) Clearances - 3.1 Interceptions - 2.6 Aerial Wins - 1.9 Tackles - 1.8

The Dakar native is also the captain of his side, so not only would he be able to improve the manager’s options in defence, but he would also bring leadership qualities and organisational skills to the building both on the pitch alongside in the dressing room.

Having been crowned French Second-Tier Champion for the 2022/23 season, Postecoglou’s target will even know what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level and will therefore possess the winning mentality that would be required of him to achieve big things in the top-flight (Transfermarkt - Sangante statistics).

As described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Sangante is a “dominant” colossus for the rock he can be when involved in his individual battles, so by the looks of things, this could be a deal to keep an eye on.