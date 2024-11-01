Tottenham Hotspur have been sent a warning that Napoli and former Spurs boss Antonio Conte are "ready" to move for an "outstanding" starlet in Ange Postecoglou's squad.

Spurs prepare for tough test against Aston Villa

Following on from their uplifting 2-1 win over Man City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, which was much-needed after their slump to lowly Crystal Palace last weekend, the Lilywhites take on high-flying Aston Villa in another very tough test.

Unai Emery's side have lost just once all season so far, a defeat to Premier League title-chasing Arsenal back in August, and appear on course to be sure-fire contenders for a place in the top four yet again.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5

Spurs, meanwhile, have endured a very mixed start to the campaign under Postecoglou - winning four, losing four and drawing one of their opening eight top-flight matches as the Australian aims to galvanize a consistent winning run from his side.

Timo Werner's been singled out for criticism amid his lacklustre form, but the German scored his first goal in all competitions since March by opening the scoring against Man City in midweek.

The 28-year-old will be hoping to build upon that strike by regaining full form, amid reports that Werner is likely to return to RB Leipzig at the end of his loan spell as things stand, with Spurs edging towards not taking up the option to sign him permanently.

While the likes of Dejan Kulusevski have seriously impressed, with the Swede arguably showcasing his best-ever run of form in a Lilywhites jersey right now, other members of the squad like Werner haven't been able to help Tottenham's cause as much.

Summer signing Archie Gray could be loaned out by Spurs in January, as intermediaries apparently tell Postecoglou's side that many clubs in the Premier League and Championship are considering winter approaches for the teenager (GiveMeSport).

Gray has struggled for game time in the top flight, and those within the club apparently believe they have a decision to make in regard to loaning him out (GiveMeSport).

Tottenham warned that Napoli are "ready" to move for Dragusin

Another player who's been forced to play more of a bit-part role in the squad is January signing Radu Dragusin.

Dragusin is attracting interest from Serie A, as per other reports, and it is believed that Napoli are seriously keen on the "outstanding" 22-year-old. That is according to journalist Paolo Paganini, who told Rai 2 (via CalcioNapoli) that Napoli are ready to move for Dragusin in January - sending a warning to Tottenham.

"Be careful because Napoli is ready to make a double move in January," said Paganini.

"One is Dorgu from Lecce, and the other is Dragusin from the Premier League. Be careful because Raspadori can leave, but [Aurelio] De Laurentiis will hardly give him to Juventus. Atalanta also like him."

Letting the Romania international leave could be a head-scratching decision, considering Spurs' congested fixture calendar, and the consensus in England is that Tottenham have no interest in selling or loaning Dragusin mid-season.