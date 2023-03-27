Tottenham Hotspur could move for FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao to replace Antonio Conte, after the Italian's departure was confirmed last night.

Which managers have been linked to the Tottenham job?

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy appears to have a number of managers on the radar to replace Conte, with Julian Nagelsmann said to be among the main contenders for the job, having recently parted ways with Bayern Munich. The same report picks out Mauricio Pochettino as the clear choice among supporters, due to his previous history with the club, and because of the fact he plays progressive football and has a history of promoting young players.

Another manager said to be thought of in high regard by the Spurs hierarchy is Roberto De Zerbi, having impressed since taking over from Graham Potter as Brighton & Hove Albion manager earlier this season, leading the Seagulls to the FA Cup semi-final.

According to a report from Sky Sports, the Tottenham board have been doing their due diligence on a number of managers for several weeks, and one potential option that is really admired by Levy is Conceicao. The 48-year-old is currently in charge at Porto, where he is contracted until the summer of 2024, meaning the Lilywhites would have to pay compensation to bring him to north London.

It remains to be seen whether the Spurs board sanction a move for the Portuguese tactician, as the same report also claims Levy is a big fan of the likes of Marco Silva and Thomas Frank, while Vincent Kompany is even seen as a credible option.

Would Conceicao be a good appointment for Tottenham?

The Porto boss has done an outstanding job during his time in Portugal, winning nine trophies, including three league titles with the Dragons, while he also lifted the Belgian Cup during his time with Standard Liege, taking him to ten trophies throughout his career.

Journalist Zach Lowy has hailed the Coimbra-born boss for his "successful" spell with Porto, also lauding him as a "man of the people", indicating he is skilled at building a relationship with supporters, which is a key attribute for any manager.

That said, Conceicao has never overseen any success in one of Europe's major leagues, and his lack of Premier League experience means there are probably better options for Tottenham. The likes of De Zerbi and Pochettino have proven themselves in England, and the latter would be a very popular choice among Tottenham supporters.