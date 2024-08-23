Having already shown the door to the likes of Oliver Skipp and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, Tottenham Hotspur are set to get ruthless once more, showing the door to another player.

Tottenham transfer news

For a long time, it looked as though Spurs were prepared to enter the new season without a replacement for Harry Kane for the second campaign running, but the arrival of Dominic Solanke quickly eased those fears.

The former Liverpool forward arrived from Bournemouth in a deal worth a reported £65m earlier this month. The Lilywhites will have to wait slightly longer to see his first home appearance, however, after he picked up an injury in Spurs' 1-1 draw against Leicester to open their season.

They could at least watch new signing Wilson Odobert make his Premier League debut for the club, though, not long after arriving from Championship side Burnley.

The same can't be said for one particular defender whose time at the club appears to be coming to an end in the next week. According to Football Insider's Pete O'Rourke, Sergio Reguilon is "certain" to complete a move away from Spurs this month, as Daniel Levy looks to cash in amid interest from European giants Barcelona.

Into the final year of his contract, which sees the Spaniard earn a reported £120,000-a-week, Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a cut-price deal to sign the left-back.

It must be said that an exit would suit all parties, with Reguilon's loan moves to Manchester United and Brentford last season indicating that Ange Postecoglou does not see a place for the former Real Madrid man in his side.

After cashing in on Reguilon, the Lilywhites may even use the money generated courtesy of his departure to seal a deal for AS Monaco's Vanderson, who they've been linked with in recent weeks.

Reguilon needs Tottenham exit

Earning a reported £120k-a-week, Spurs are right to show Reguilon the door this summer if he's not in Postecoglou's plans. Skipp, Emerson Royal and Hojberg suffered that fate and now the left-back looks to join them out the door to continue the Lilywhites' summer clear-out.

Those earlier exits have paved the way for the likes of Solanke, Archie Gray and Odobert to all arrive, representing Spurs' current sustainable business model, and Reguilon's departure will likely make room for more fresh faces. Into the final week of the summer transfer window, those in north London could yet be in for a busy few days.

Before anything, of course, Postecoglou will want to ensure that his side secure their first win of the Premier League campaign when Everton travel to north London in search of ticking off the same goal.

Without Solanke this weekend and perhaps Reguilon on a permanent basis, the Lilywhites have an early chance to prove any doubters wrong about their squad depth. Suffer defeat, however, and any rust shown against Leicester City will look more and more like weakness at Spurs.