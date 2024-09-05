A high-earning member of the Tottenham squad could make an out-of-window move to a big-name club in their country, so Ange Postecoglou may now see further changes to his team despite the UK transfer window shutting last Friday.

Spurs preparing for north London derby clash against Arsenal

Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United, and first loss of the new Premier League campaign, must be swiftly put to bed by Postecoglou, his coaching staff and the Lilywhites squad with a blockbuster north London derby clash against Arsenal on the horizon.

Related Arsenal dealt injury blow with potential fourth star set to miss Tottenham The Gunners could be without a quartet of senior players for their trip across north London.

Alexander Isak's late winner downed Tottenham at St. James' Park, an unhappy stomping ground in recent years, which cancelled out an equaliser through Dan Burn's own goal.

Despite tasting defeat in the North East, Postecoglou still found the positives, namely how his Spurs side nullified a lot of Newcastle's threat but couldn't quite capitalise on their control for long periods.

"Very similar I guess to our first away game when we controlled it for the most part, nullified most of the threats that Newcastle have," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's 2-1 loss to Newcastle.

Tottenham's next five games in the Premier League Date Arsenal (home) September 15 Brentford (home) September 21 Man United (away) September 29 Brighton (away) October 6 West Ham (home) October 19

"t's obviously a difficult opponent here at home. The crowd create a pretty strong atmosphere for the home side, little things go their way but I thought for the most part we handled that really well. Then we gained the ascendancy in the game and we just needed to kill it off and we didn't and a disappointing second goal. I thought we switched off a little bit but the game should have been well over by then. So, another sore one unfortunately where we haven't got the rewards for our play, but ultimately it's three strong performances from the first three games. The results don't reflect it in that way."

Tottenham will be hoping to have one of Richarlison or summer signing Dominic Solanke back in time for Arsenal, as it is arguable that the north Londoners really missed a striker's presence up front.

Mikel Arteta's side, while likely to be competing for the Premier League title with Man City, are not invincible themselves - as Brighton showed during their 1-1 draw at the Emirates last weekend. Arsenal will also be without both star midfielder Declan Rice and summer arrival Mikel Merino, with Arteta looking pretty short in midfield.

As Postecoglou prepares to host Arsenal right after the international break, there is still some transfer activity going on in the background, and technical director Johan Lange has time to orchestrate more deals.

Tottenham can dip into the free agent market until the Premier League's squad submission deadline on September 14, and it is believed that Turkey international attacker Yusuf Yazici has been offered to Spurs on a Bosman deal after leaving Lille in June.

Meanwhile, the Greek and Turkish windows are still open until the end of next week, so an opportunity could arise for out-of-favour left-back Sergio Reguilon to leave.

Reguilon could make loan move from Tottenham to Fenerbahce

According to Turkish news outlet Fanatik, Fenerbahçe want to sign Reguilon on loan from Spurs, where ex-boss Jose Mourinho is personally keen on taking him.

The Süper Lig giants are aiming to make a statement signing, akin to that of their rivals Galatasaray sealing a move for Victor Osimhen, and Fanatik suggest Reguilon could be that player.

The £120,000-per-week defender was heavily linked with a summer exit which didn't materialise, but Mourinho is now looking to strike a reunion with Reguilon, who he originally brought to Tottenham from Real Madrid in 2020.

The 27-year-old is training with the first team but hasn't made a single matchday squad so far this season, despite being praised as a "quality player" from time-to-time (Noel Whelan).