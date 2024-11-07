A member of Ange Postecoglou's squad could now look to completely terminate his contract at Tottenham, with the player searching for a route out of N17 early doors.

Players who look set to leave Spurs in 2025

As Postecoglou and co look to build on their momentum from the last seven days with a win against Galatasaray this evening - fresh off the back of impressive victories against Man City and Aston Villa - uncertainty surrounds the futures of a good few players heading into the turn of the year.

Quartet Sergio Reguilon, Ben Davies, Fraser Forster and Alfie Whiteman are all out of contract next summer, meaning they're set to depart N17 on free transfers unless Spurs opt to sit at the negotiating table and discuss extensions.

Reguilon is attracting interest from La Liga, as Spanish top-flight sides like Getafe sense a potential opportunity to snap him up at zero cost. The 27-year-old, formerly of Real Madrid, is not in Postecoglou's plans - failing to make a single Premier League or Europa League matchday squad this season, despite still training with the first team.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8

Davies will be in his eleventh year at Tottenham by the time his contract runs out, with the Wales international likely to end his long stint at the club in 2025 following many seasons of faithful service.

Son Heung-min's deal expires next year as well, but Spurs have the option to trigger a one-year extension clause in his contract, which they're apparently set to do as Postecoglou definitely cannot afford to lose the South Korea star.

A decision is yet to be made on whether Timo Werner will stay beyond his season-long loan spell, but as things stand, the 28-year-old is more likely than not to make a return to RB Leipzig at the end of this season.

Tottenham are leaning towards letting Werner go, rather than activating the £8.5 million buy-out clause in his deal, amid criticism surrounding his wasteful finishing in front of goal.

Spurs will also make a decision over loaning out Archie Gray in January. The English sensation, who arrived from Leeds for around £40 million in the summer, has struggled to establish himself as a Premier League starter and is mainly utilised as a bit-part cup player by Postecoglou.

Sergio Reguilon could look to terminate Tottenham contract

Now, according to Spanish news outlet Ficherio, Reguilon could look to terminate his Tottenham contract and leave before next summer.

His former side Sevilla are considering Reguilon as a replacement for Valentin Barco at left-back, who could be sent back to Brighton, with Spurs' want-away defender potentially coming in to take his spot under Garcia Pimienta.

On a reported £120,000-per-week in north London, according to the MEN, Reguilon could be seen as a serious drain on the wage bill right now considering his outcast status in the squad.

Terminating his deal early and allowing the Spaniard to leave for Sevilla could benefit all parties, so it will be interesting to see if this drastic action is taken up in the next few weeks leading to January.