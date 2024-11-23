Tottenham Hotspur could be minus one player in the January transfer window, as he looks at alternative clubs to join via his entourage.

Tottenham preparing to face Man City in the Premier League

On the field, Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is preparing his side to face-off against Premier League champions Man City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Related Tottenham eyeing January move for another £117k-per-week Real Madrid player The Lilywhites have already been linked with Arda Guler, but there is a second Galactico on their radar.

It's been a mixed start to the season for Tottenham, who have displayed real inconsistency so far, but City's own slump in form provides some encouragement for Postecoglou - who's looking to galvanise a consistent run of form from his Lilywhites side.

"It's always tough. You're playing City at their place [and they have] got a pretty imposing record there," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's trip to Man City.

"Our four losses have been away from home. It's always a great test, great challenge for us, for sure, to go there and disrupt things again and hopefully put some pressure on them. But we know it's never an easy task.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

"We're definitely a better side than last year. [That is what] you are looking for first, to progress as a football team. Within that context, a lot of our players are also developing more but obviously the results haven't reflected that which is a major part. You want to improve your standing within the game and our results haven't reflected that. I'm still bullish and positive about our progress as a team. We've just got to push on now to get that consistency."

As Postecoglou prepares his side for the trip to Eastlands, murmurs continue to surround left-back Sergio Reguilon and his immediate future at N17, with the Spaniard yet to play a single minute in all competitions this season.

The £120,000-per-week defender (MEN) has been selected in just one matchday squad this term as well, which came in their trip to Coventry City in the Carabao Cup, and there are suggestions that Reguilon could terminate his Tottenham contract before it expires next summer.

Sergio Reguilon's agents looking for new club away from Tottenham

According to Spanish media, Reguilon's agents are looking to find him a new club away from Tottenham, and his departure seems "imminent" as the January window approaches.

Getafe are viewed as real candidates to sign the defender and give him a permanent new lease of life, with Reguilon spending the entirety of last season on loan spells at Man United and Brentford.

The 27-year-old's return to La Liga is a serious possibility heading into 2025, but wherever the player ends up, Reguilon's Tottenham career is well and truly behind him - despite originally being tipped to shine.

“I’ve been an admirer of Reguilon for some time," said pundit Noel Whelan in 2021 to Football Insider.

"He really stamped his authority on the game and grabbed the winner to show what a quality player he is.”