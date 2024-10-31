An exit from Tottenham Hotspur is beckoning for one member of Ange Postecoglou's side, as a Madrid-based side look to take advantage.

Players likely to leave Spurs in 2025

Postecoglou, chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange could decide to offload a few members of the Lilywhites squad when the turn of the year comes around - and there are a few interesting names in the frame to leave.

Timo Werner scored his first goal since March in Tottenham's much-needed 2-1 win over Premier League champions Man City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, helping to guide Spurs into the quarter-finals, where they will face off against City's cross-town rivals Manchester United in north London.

While this could go some way into eventually redeeming himself to the club's hierarchy, depending on how he builds upon the strike against Pep Guardiola's men, it is believed Werner is likely to leave Tottenham and head back to RB Leipzig at the end of his loan spell - as things stand.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham vs Aston Villa November 3 Tottenham vs Ipswich Town November 10 Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5

It has also been reported this week that summer signing Archie Gray could head out on loan in January, with the former Leeds United star struggling to establish himself as a regular Premier League starter as he's relegated to a bit-part, cup-playing role in the squad.

Levy and Lange managed to shift plenty of deadwood in the summer window, with Joe Rodon, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp, Giovani Lo Celso, Eric Dier, Ryan Sessegnon, Ivan Perisic, Tanguy Ndombele, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Japhet Tanganga all departing N17 permanently.

One player they didn't manage to offload, though, was left-back and forgotten man Sergio Reguilon. On a reported £120,000-per-week, according to the Manchester Evening News, the Spaniard has been deemed surplus to requirements by Postecoglou - who gave the green light for Reguilon to spend last term on various loan spells at United and Brentford.

Reguilon was attracting interest from Turkey and other European clubs in the summer, but a move never materialised for the former Real Madrid starlet.

Reguilon seriously considering Tottenham exit to Getafe

As per Spanish media, it is now believed that Reguilon is seriously considering a Tottenham exit to Getafe - who could offer him the opportunity to make a return to Madrid by signing him as a free agent in 2025.

It is a golden opportunity for the La Liga side to snap him up at zero cost, with Reguilon's contract set to expire in the summer and up for grabs at zero cost. The ex-Sevilla star could technically sign a pre-contract in January, so Getafe may have an opportunity to nip in ahead of other interested sides to secure his signature.

Once tipped to shine under Antonio Conte, with pundit Noel Whelan calling him a "quality player" (Football Insider), things haven't exactly gone to plan for Reguilon and the writing now appears on the wall for his departure next year.

Whilst the player has been spotted training with the senior squad, he is yet to make a single appearance in all competitions this season, and has been named in just one matchday squad so far - Spurs' trip to Coventry City in the Carabao Cup.