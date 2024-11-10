Tottenham Hotspur are now set to allow one of their wantaway players to depart in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Latest Tottenham transfer news

Tottenham are on the lookout for new additions to their squad this January, with it recently emerging they have touched base with the agents of Manchester City's Jack Grealish, who retains a good relationship with sporting director Johan Lange.

Grealish is not the only attacking option in Ange Postecoglou's sights this winter, with the Lilywhites being named as potential suitors for Real Madrid's Arda Guler, while FC Midtjylland's Dario Osorio is also on the radar.

As ever, Spurs are also likely to receive interest in some of their star players this winter, with The Boot Room recently revealing that Son Heung-min is emerging as a player of interest in the Saudi Pro League, given that he is not in line for a new contract in north London.

Considering the impact Son has made at N17 over the years, his potential departure may be a worry for the Tottenham faithful. However, one player they may be less concerned about is Sergio Reguilon.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Ipswich Town (home) November 10 Manchester City (away) November 23 Fulham (home) December 1 AFC Bournemouth (away) December 5 Chelsea (home) December 8

It was recently reported that Reguilon could completely terminate his contract this January in order to force a move, as he is not deemed to be a part of Postecoglou's plans going forward.

According to the latest update from CaughtOffside, the 27-year-old wants to leave Tottenham this winter, and the club, and by extension chairman Daniel Levy, are all too happy to grant his wish, given that Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies are now ahead of him in the pecking order at left-back.

The Spaniard could be set for a return to his home country, with Sevilla and Getafe keen to take him to La Liga, and both clubs are now ready to start negotiations with Spurs and his representatives.

Reguilon set to leave Spurs

News of the left-back's departure is unlikely to be a concern to a great number of Spurs fans, given that he is yet to make an appearance for the club in any competition this season.

The former Sevilla man has also spent time on loan at Manchester United and Brentford over the past two seasons, having fallen out of favour at N17, in light of Udogie's emergence as a first-team regular under Postecoglou.

During his time at Brentford, the £53k per-week defender was lauded as "superb" by journalist Sam Tabuteau, indicating that he could still make an impact for a club lower down the Premier League table, but it is clear he is surplus to requirements in north London.

With any luck, Postecoglou will be able to get Reguilon off the books in the upcoming transfer window, freeing up vital funds which can be used to reinforce other areas of the squad.