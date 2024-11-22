Tottenham Hotspur are now serious contenders to sign a “gifted” star who earns £100,000-a-week at his current club, according to a new report.

Spurs are back in Premier League action this weekend, as they travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City, looking to make it two wins over the Sky Blues in the space of a few weeks.

Tottenham transfer news

Ange Postecoglou’s side could be busy when January arrives, as they try to keep up with the top-four race in the second half of the season, as well as continue in the Europa League. The Spurs boss will want to improve his squad if the right opportunities come about, and one player they could have their eye on is former midfielder Harry Winks.

Spurs were linked with a move for Winks last weekend, which does come as a surprise given he left the club in 2023, to join Leicester City. He was sold to the Foxes for £10 million, but now Spurs are interested in bringing him back, and it could cost them £32 million.

Postecoglou will not want to lose any players in January, but that could be a difficult promise to keep, as Manchester United, Man City, and Real Madrid lurk with interest in Pedro Porro. Ruben Amorim is pushing the Red Devils to sign Porro, as he knows the Portuguese well from their time at Sporting Lisbon, and the player’s entourage are expecting an offer to arrive.

Tottenham will be looking to stand firm, and any business they do in January will likely be for arrivals, and they have their eye on another player, who isn’t getting on well at his new club and could be an option for them in the New Year.

Tottenham now serious contenders to sign "gifted" £100k-p/w star

According to a report from Spain, Tottenham are interested in signing Jadon Sancho in January. The Englishman is currently on loan at Chelsea, with the Blues having the obligation to buy from Man Utd at the end of the season when conditions are met.

Sancho has struggled so far at Stamford Bridge, playing five times for them, and they have all come in the Premier League. The 24-year-old has yet to score for his new team but has grabbed one assist. Sancho, who earns £100,000-a-week at Chelsea, has missed their last two league games, as well as Europa Conference League games.

This report states that Spurs are serious contenders to sign Sancho, who was dubbed “gifted” by Edin Terzić. Despite his struggles at Chelsea, Sancho still has top teams keeping an eye on his situation, and Spurs are looking into the possibility of signing a player who has scored against them at their own ground, which came in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United back in April 2023.

Jadon Sancho's Premier League record Apps 63 Goals 9 Assists 9

It could be a complicated deal to get done, as Sancho is on loan at Chelsea from Man Utd, so an agreement would need to be reached between all three clubs for this to happen.