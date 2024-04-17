Tottenham are now said to be seriously considering a £60 million transfer target after scouting shown he's ideal for Ange Postecoglou's system.

Spurs planning to sign new attackers for next season

As we slowly approach the end of what has been an eventful 2023/2024 where Spurs are concerned, planning for the summer window has seemingly well and truly begun as the rumour mill keeps on churning.

Spurs are looking to bolster numerous positions when the transfer window reopens, and one of the main areas to look out for is going forward. Fabrizio Romano has already stated that Johan Lange is looking to add more goals and assists to Postecoglou's squad, and they've been linked with some big names already.

The north Londoners could fully replace Harry Kane with a new striker, as reported by multiple outlets in the last month, with a Spurs offer already on the table for Union St. Gillosie striker Mohamed Amoura.

Tottenham's best-performing players per 90 in the league this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Son Heung-min 7.34 James Maddison 7.28 Pedro Porro 7.10 Manor Solomon 7.05 Cristian Romero 7.02

Postecoglou will also be keen to add another one of Europe's most exciting young starlets after sealing a deal for Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall in January, and it is believed that player could be Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Giorgi Sudakov.

Tottenham "seriously considering" Sudakov move

According to CaughtOffiside, who also shared an interview with the player himself, Tottenham are seriously considering a move to sign Sudakov after scouting showed he'd be ideal for Postecoglou's style.

It's added that it would take at least €70m (£60m) to strike a deal. The 21-year-old has been a regular for Shakhtar this season, impressing over his appearances, he revealed to CaughtOffside that he idolises Luka Modric among others.

“Now [my idol] is Phil Foden,” Sudakov told CaughtOffside.

“I really like the way he plays. He is an incredible footballer. I also like Luka Modric very much, and I can highlight a third player – Andres Iniesta.”

Sudakov's contract actually includes a £137 million release clause, but Napoli tested the Ukranian side's resolve with a January bid far below at around £34 million.

“They made a good offer, but the club rejected it,” revealed Sudakov to CaughtOffside again.

“We quickly closed this topic and I focused all my attention on Shakhtar. I hope for [a big move one day] and work for that. I can’t name or single out one league. I watch Europe’s top five leagues. But now I am a Shakhtar player and just trying to do my best here.”

The starlet has many years ahead of him and it will be interesting to see if they can whittle down the mooted £60m price tag to a more do-able deal, as Spurs appear to be keen to land him but will also have their eyes on investing in other departments.