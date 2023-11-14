Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to strike a deal for a new defender during the upcoming transfer window, and he's already playing his football in the Premier League.

Tottenham's backline hit by injuries and suspensions

The Lilywhites have Cristian Romero, Micky Van De Ven, Eric Dier and Ashley Phillips as their natural centre-backs as it stands, but this is a position that supporters have always known is one that the hierarchy are keen to strengthen. Ange Postecoglou’s side have already been linked with several candidates in the form of Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, Torino’s Perr Schuurs, alongside Edmond Tapsoba and Piero Hincapie who are both at Bayer Leverkusen.

Should Daniel Levy and Johan Lange fail to secure the services of those players, they have also highlighted an alternative in Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, who has never been able to nail down a regular starting place having been sent on loan three times to Ipswich Town, Huddersfield and FC Lorient throughout his career (Transfermarkt - Chalobah statistics).

England’s former youth international has failed to make an impression following Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival having made zero appearances in any competition so far this season (WhoScored - Chalobah statistics), but the 24-year-old might now have the perfect opportunity to start a new adventure elsewhere.

Spurs considering swoop for Trevoh Chalobah

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are eyeing a move for Chalobah at the start of next year, but they are set to face stiff competition for his services with Bayern Munich also keen in the Bundesliga.

"Tottenham are interested in a January swoop for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah following Micky van de Ven’s injury, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed Spurs, as well as German giants Bayern Munich, are interested in the defender.

"Tottenham are ready to throw their hat in the ring for Chalobah’s signature following the devastating injury to summer signing Micky van de Ven."

Chalobah can be Postecoglou's "soldier"

Whilst Chalobah hasn’t been given a chance to prove what he’s capable of at Chelsea under Pochettino, he more than displayed his potential last season where he was averaging 2.2 clearances and 1.2 aerial wins per top-flight game. Standing at 6 foot 3, Freetown’s native also has the versatility to operate everywhere across the backline and even in three roles in the midfield, so his ability to easily adapt to the demands of a manager could make him a wonderful option to have in the building.

Sponsored by Nike, Stamford Bridge’s £50k-per-week earner (Chelsea salaries) even knows what it takes to beat the current squad having secured three victories against Spurs when part of the opposing side, so one has to think he could thrive under the guidance of Postecoglou.

Chalobah, who is a defensive “soldier”, according to his former manager Graham Potter, additionally shares the same representative, CAA Base Ltd, as Son Heung-Min, James Maddison, Pedro Porro, Pape Matar Sarr and Richarlison (Tottenham agents), so this existing connection that his management have to the club could give them a small advantage over Bayern.