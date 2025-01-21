Tottenham Hotspur will consider hiring an "impressive" new manager if they decide to sack Ange Postecoglou, and one who's been talked about as a head coach to potentially step into Pep Guardiola's shoes at Manchester City.

Ange Postecoglou facing Tottenham supporter backlash amid dismal season

Postecoglou's side have slipped to 15th in the table and have already lost 12 Premier League games this season, which makes for very alarming viewing from the perspective of a Lilywhites supporter.

Injuries to key players have seriously handicapped Postecoglou this term, with 10 senior stars currently sidelined right now, but there are also serious question marks surrounding the Australian's open style of play and tendency to leak goals.

This was on full display in their latest defeat, a 3-2 loss to Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday, where they went 3-0 down at half-time. Calls for Postecoglou's sacking have intensified in the wake of Spurs' loss on Merseyside, with reports suggesting that Tottenham have shortlisted potential managerial targets in the event they decide to part company.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22 Man City (home) February 26

However, for the time being, it appears the 59-year-old retains backing from his club's board.

"The Tottenham hierarchy, as far as I understand it, continue to back Ange Postecoglou," said David Ornstein on NBC Sports this week.

"They believe in him to turn this around. Of course, results are far below expectations, and they feel that they should have won more matches than they have lost. But that doesn't mean that Ange Postecoglou is on the brink or he's about to go.

“I think they still support him, and their reasons for that will be largely down to the injuries that he has suffered."

Tottenham face a crucial return to Europe against Hoffenheim on Thursday, alongside their all-important Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg clash away to Liverpool soon afterwards, and these matches may well go a long way in determining whether chairman Daniel Levy sticks with the ex-Celtic boss long-term.

Tottenham set to consider Andoni Iraola if they sack Postecoglou

As per TEAMtalk, Spurs are indeed doing their due diligence on potential future replacements for Postecoglou if they do eventually decide to sack him.

One of their possible targets is Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, who has guided the Cherries through an incredible 2024/2025 campaign without their former star striker Dominic Solanke, who departed for Tottenham last summer.

High-flying Bournemouth are serious contenders to qualify for Europe and even sit just three points off a Champions League place, with Iraola's excellent campaign in the dugout turning heads at N17.

TEAMtalk state that Tottenham will consider appointing Iraola if they sack Postecoglou, with the 42-year-old even tipped by some to potentially replace Guardiola at City, such is his growing reputation right now.

The Spurs hierarchy are said to be real admirers of Iraola, who has also been widely praised for his "impressive" job at Bournemouth over the last two seasons.

"It's incredibly impressive and credit to Iraola," said former Man City defender Nedum Onuoha on the BBC's Planet Premier League podcast.

Meanwhile, Como manager Cesc Fabregas added:

"I remember I went to see [Radamel] Falcao one day in Madrid, and he told me to come and watch a training session [with Iraola's Rayo Vallecano side]," said Fabregas.

"I went there and I really liked it. I really liked the session, I saw exactly what he's trying to do.

"He communicates really well with the players. He has a really good structure. I liked the setup of the training session, the format in which he builds it from a lower intensity to a higher one, and the concept that he was giving to the players."