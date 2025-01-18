Tottenham Hotspur are set to explore a January deal for another PSG player after missing out on a move for winger Randal Kolo Muani, who is set to join Juventus instead of Ange Postecoglou's side.

Spurs lose race with Juventus for Randal Kolo Muani signing

The Lilywhites held talks with PSG on Monday (Fabrizio Romano), but Juventus eventually won the race for his signature, as Postecoglou and Spurs' recruitment team now return to the drawing board in their search for another forward.

While Juve and PSG are yet to announce the deal, the feeling is that it will still happen, but the latter side needs to sell one of their loan players before making it official - as they're currently maxed out on their allocated temporary deals per season.

There is little hope of Spurs hijacking Juve's deal at this stage, but Postecoglou's team have their eyes on another PSG ace in £264,000-per-week defender Milan Skriniar.

Some reports have suggested that the north Londoners have held talks over signing the Slovakia international already, who was a rumoured transfer target for ex-Spurs boss José Mourinho as far back as 2020.

“They’re also been in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about taking Milan Skriniar, who’s another notable player available in this window,” said journalist Duncan Castles recently.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) January 19 Leicester City (home) January 26 Brentford (away) February 2 Man United (home) February 16 Ipswich Town (home) February 22

“PSG will let him go. They’ve allowed him to talk to other clubs. Again, not a favourite of Enrique’s. They have interest in him from Serie A clubs, and they are basically going to wait and see who gives them the best offer by the end of the window.

"So that is an option for Tottenham to get someone into their defence, who’s actually a centre back in the centre of their defence.”

Tottenham set to explore late January deal for Milan Skriniar

Sharing an update on their interest in the 29-year-old, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told Football Insider that Tottenham's pursuit of the player is still very much alive.

Ben Davies is set to return from injury against Everton tomorrow, according to Postecoglou in his latest press conference, with Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero also back towards the end of this month.

However, the trio's absences have seriously exposed their lack of depth in recent weeks, and Tottenham's fragility at the back has been a big talking point.

Tottenham are set to explore a late January deal for Skriniar as a result, with the club potentially looking to squeeze a good deal out of PSG during the final phase of the window when pressure to conclude agreements is high.

O'Rourke says to "keep an eye" on the former Inter Milan star's exit from Paris, as it is looking highly likely with Spurs on red alert.