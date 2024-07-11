Tottenham are set to lodge an official bid for one £24 million forward in the next few days, as Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou seeks fresh attacking options.

Spurs target new forward signing in multiple positions

The north Londoners are believed to be after both a new winger and potentially even an out-and-out striker to replace Harry Kane, with chairman Daniel Levy, technical director Johan Lange and the wider recruitment team identifying targets.

Sky Sports shared this week that RB Leipzig star Lois Openda has been considered by Spurs as they seek a versatile new forward options, alongside both Lille striker Jonathan David and Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

As widely reported, Crystal Palace forward Eberechi Eze is also a target for Tottenham and there is a belief among some media outlets that Levy is willing to pay the entirety of his £60 million release clause.

Eberechi Eze in all competitions for Crystal Palace last season Stat Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 31 Goals 11 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 208 Minutes played 2,285

Tottenham relied on the likes of Son Heung-min and Richarlison for the majority of their attacking output during Postecoglou's debut campaign in the dugout, with the duo racking up 29 goals and 14 assists in all competitions between them.

However, there have been some rumours that Spurs are open to letting Richarlison leave for the right offer, despite his 2023/2024 purple patch. The Brazilian, who signed from Everton two summers ago for around £60 million, is thought to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

With Richarlison's future uncertain, alongside the likes of Bryan Gil and Manor Solomon, the need for another forward option becomes more prevalent - regardless of Spurs' loan extension for Timo Werner.

Tottenham set to lodge official bid for Baris Yilmaz

According to Turkish journalist Ali Naci Küçük, a forward thought to be turning heads at N17 is Galatasaray star Baris Yilmaz.

The 24-year-old winger bagged seven goals and 12 assists across 55 appearances in all competitions at club level last season, and started every single game of Turkey's Euro 2024 campaign.

He can also play on both the right and left-hand side, even featuring as a centre-forward on rare occasions. The Turkish Super Lig ace has seemingly done enough to impress north London officials, as Küçük explains that Tottenham will make an "official" offer for Yilmaz "in the coming days".

A bid for Yilmaz may be imminent from Spurs, but they're not alone, as Erik ten Hag's Man United are planning a proposal of their own to bring him to Old Trafford. Given the costly operations of Eze, Neto and other rumoured targets, a big draw for Levy and co will be that Yilmaz could be available for just £24 million.