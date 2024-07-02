Tottenham are set to take "concrete steps" over signing a £24 million forward likened to club legend Gareth Bale soon, coming after claims he could "easily" play for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Spurs to make attacking signings after Werner and Gray

This week, Spurs sealed their second signing of the summer transfer window with the arrival of 18-year-old sensation Archie Gray from Leeds United.

The versatile midfielder, who can be deployed in the middle of the park and out wide as a right-back, starred under Daniel Farke in the Championship last season - making 52 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, who narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion.

By signing Gray in a £40 million deal, which has now been confirmed by Tottenham, they hijacked Brentford's deal for the teenager and landed manager Ange Postecoglou with cover for two positions in his squad.

Emerson Royal continues to be targeted by AC Milan, with some reports previously claiming that Gray could be a replacement for Royal as the exit-bound Brazilian may well swap north London for the San Siro.

Archie Gray's stats for Leeds United in all competitions last season Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 52 Goals 0 Assists 2 Yellow cards 2 Red cards 0 Minutes played 4,273

Before sealing a deal for Gray, which is an excellent coup by chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange, Spurs' first signing of the window came in the form of a season-long loan extension for Timo Werner.

The German agreed to prolong his stay at N17 after bagging two goals and three assists for them towards the back end of last season. However, Tottenham are expected to make more attacking signings on top of Werner in the coming weeks.

Spurs want to replace Harry Kane with a prolific goalscorer, and Postecoglou is believed to be targeting Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace for the wide area. Forward solutions could come from abroad as well, with a new report linking Tottenham to Galatasaray star Baris Yilmaz.

Tottenham set to move for Baris Yilmaz after Euro 2024

The Turkey international winger, who scored seven goals and provided 12 assists in all competitions last season, is a crucial asset for Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk.

As expected, the 24-year-old was called up to represent his country at Euro 2024, and his form hasn't gone unnoticed at Spurs. According to Haber, Tottenham are set to take concrete steps over signing Yilmaz after the tournament finishes, with Man United and Brighton also in the mix.

Galatasaray value their star at around £24 million, with former Turkish international Selcuk Inan even claiming Yilmaz, who's been likened to Gareth Bale due to his strength and speed by his former coach Ilker Puren, could play for Real Madrid or Barca.

“I think Baris Alper Yılmaz can play very comfortably for many teams in the Premier League at the moment. He’s a very special player,” he was quoted as saying in the Liverpool Echo.

“We worked a lot together. If Barıs Alper improves himself with his final ball, he can easily play for the best clubs in the world such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“He’s a player with a lot of potential. Hopefully, he will get that chance and represent them.”