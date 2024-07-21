As the start of the new Premier League campaign approaches, Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to welcome another signing to get one over on London rivals West Ham United in the process.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites have already got their pre-season underway with a 5-1 demolition of Hearts and a 2-0 defeat of fellow London club Queens Park Rangers. It was in those games that Spurs fans got the chance to see both Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray for the first time, with the latter particularly an exciting arrival, having joined in a deal worth a reported £30m this summer.

The 18-year-old told the club's official website after featuring for the first time in Spurs colours against Hearts and QPR: “It's about getting used to the simple things that my team-mates like on the pitch, off the pitch, ultimately, trying to get to know them.

“They’re all brilliant and have helped me so much, especially Pedro at Hearts, I’ve not played centre-back before and he was really helpful for me. Everyone in training as well, not just when we’re playing these pre-season games, on the training pitch every day, everyone is trying to help me, and I really appreciate that. They’ve been brilliant so far."

Reports suggest that Gray's not going to be the last teenage gem to make his way to North London this summer. According to The Secret Scout, Spurs, and by extension chairman Daniel Levy, are set to win the race to sign Kyran Thompson from West Ham in a deal that will see the Lilywhites get one over on their Premier League rivals to welcome the 16-year-old, who was also wanted by a number of English clubs.

The attacking midfielder now looks likely to follow in the footsteps of Scott Parker, who famously swapped West Ham for Spurs in 2011.

Thompson can follow Scarlett path

When you think of Spurs' academy, it's hard not to think of Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich forward rose from the Lilywhites' youth ranks to become one of the greatest Premier League players and goalscorers of all time, whilst also captaining England's latest golden generation. But there's also a new patch of young academy players emerging in North London.

Dane Scarlett has once again played a role in pre-season, alongside Mikey Moore who has also caught the eye for all the right reasons. Scarlett even got his name on the scoresheet against QPR and represents the type of path that Thompson can now take if he completes his reported move from West Ham this summer.

Still just 16 years old, the attacking midfielder could be handed plenty of chances to impress in Spurs' youth setup, before eventually getting the same opportunity to impress that the likes of Scarlett and Moore are currently enjoying under Ange Postecoglou.