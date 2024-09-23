Tottenham Hotspur centre-forward Dominic Solanke opened his goalscoring account for the club with a strike against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. The England international rebounded James Maddison's miss to tap the ball into an empty net, after failing to score in his first three appearances for Spurs.

Daniel Levy agreed a club-record fee of up to £65m to sign the former Chelsea and Liverpool prospect from fellow top-flight side Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

Spurs could now turn to another player from lower down in the Premier League table, as they are reportedly eyeing up a Southampton starlet to further boost the attacking depth at the manager's disposal.

Latest Tottenham transfer news

According to HITC, Tottenham are showing an interest in Southampton midfielder Tyler Dibling ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. The report claims that Spurs were one of a number of Premier League sides to send scouts to watch the winger in action against Ipswich Town on Saturday, as they watched him open the scoring for Russell Martin's side.

Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Brighton, West Ham, and Manchester United were also keeping tabs on the 18-year-old whiz, which shows that he is attracting plenty of interest already this season.

The outlet does not, however, reveal how much Southampton would demand for his services, should any of those teams come in with a formal approach for him in January. It now remains to be seen whether or not Spurs are prepared to act upon their interest by swooping to secure his signature ahead of the second half of the season.

Why Tyler Dibling would be an exciting signing

During TalkSPORT's commentary of Manchester United's 3-0 win over the Saints earlier this month, Sam Matterface claimed the teenager has a "classic" winger style and "looks a little bit like Chris Waddle back in the day with his shirt untucked".

If Dibling goes on to be anywhere near as good as Waddle, who scored 41 goals in 165 games for Spurs and earned 62 caps for England, then the Southampton starlet will have done well.

The teenage ace won a penalty in that defeat to the Red Devils, beating Diogo Dalot and forcing the defender into a foul, but it was subsequently missed by Cameron Archer.

24/25 Premier League Tyler Dibling Appearances 5 Starts 2 Goals 1 Big chances created 1 Key passes 5 Assists 0 Dribbles completed per game 1.8 Stats via Sofascore

Dibling has only started two league matches for the Saints but has already scored his first goal in the division, created five chances and completed nine dribbles. The England U19 international, who was described as an "elegant" talent by scout Jacek Kulig, earned his chance in the first-team after a return of eight goals and six assists in 27 games for Southampton B and already looks ready to contribute at the top end of the pitch at Premier League level.

Tottenham could, therefore, bring him in as an exciting prospect for Ange Postecoglou to coach and develop over the coming years, as Dibling still has plenty of time left to improve at the age of 18 and would not be expected to make an immediate huge impact for Spurs.