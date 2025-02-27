Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could suffer a potential Harry Kane repeat, as one Spurs star considers joining the England international at Bayern Munich.

Players who could leave Tottenham this summer

Spurs face a small exodus of certain players in the summer, with a few out of contract and others out of favour under Postecoglou.

Richarlison is the first nominee for a potential Spurs exit this summer, after the Brazilian was subject to interest from the Saudi Pro League last summer, but instead chose to remain at N17 to battle his way into Postecoglou's first-team.

Tottenham's next five Premier League fixtures

Date

Bournemouth (home)

March 9th

Fulham (away)

March 16th

Chelsea (away)

April 2nd

Southampton (home)

April 5th

Wolves (away)

April 12th

Unfortunately, it's been a very dismal campaign for the striker when it comes to injuries and general availability. As a result, reports have claimed that Tottenham are open to selling Richarlison this summer.