Tottenham struck gold with their recruitment into the building this summer, softening the blow of Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich expertly by signing exciting new talents to fit into new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou’s overhaul.

Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro and James Maddison have been early standout performers under the Australian head coach, key components to Spurs’ unbeaten run so far in the Premier League.

Maddison, in particular, has been instrumental, notching up eight goal contributions from ten matches after joining Tottenham from Leicester City for £40m.

The north London hot shots could be in the market for more players this January despite their electric start to this campaign, with Feyenoord attacker Santiago Gimenez linked with Postecoglou’s high-flyers according to reports.

Spurs will have to be cautious in their pursuit of the Eredivisie forward, however, eager to not let history repeat itself.

Vincent Janssen left AZ Alkmaar behind for Tottenham in similar circumstances back in 2016, spectacularly flopping throughout his doomed stay in the English capital subsequently.

Tottenham’s interest in Gimenez

Fabrizio Romano has reported reported, via TEAMtalk that Spurs are interested in the 22-year-old striker as a potential option to strengthen the attack, Richarlison falling down the pecking order even further at the club if this move is pulled off.

The notorious reporter stated: "Something in the region of £39m could be the right fee to make it happen. From what I’m told, Tottenham [Hotspur] scouts have been following the player already last year. They saw that Gimenez is a very good striker… Decisions will be made in the next months.”

Gimenez justifies this price-tag with a sensational 13 goals from just 11 Dutch first-division appearances to date.

Still, Spurs will know too well that potency in front of goal in the Netherlands doesn’t always mean that a similar clinical edge will be apparent when relocating to the Premier League.

Janssen’s nightmare at Spurs

Janssen, who joined Spurs at the same age Gimenez is now, endured a torrid time at White Hart Lane after setting the Eredivisie alight with his goal output.

The misfiring Dutch striker would only manage six goals for Tottenham from 42 appearances, a weak goal return after netting a far superior 32 goals from 49 games whilst at AZ.

The 6-foot forward, who is now 29, has rebuilt his career since this nightmare spell in north London with Janssen the leading man in attack for Royal Antwerp currently.

Gimenez will just pray that he doesn’t fall victim to the pressure of a high-profile move in a similar fashion, hoping to excel in his new surroundings instead of being disregarded as a dud.

Gimenez’s numbers this season

Feyenoord’s lethal talismanic striker continues to be a terrifying prospect for Eredivisie defenders to contain, occupying second spot in the top scorer chart for the league.

The standout display of Gimenez’s season so far came against Ajax, netting three goals against the Dutch titans to give Feyenoord a comprehensive 4-0 win in De Klassieker.

Only registering four shots in the 90 minutes per Sofascore, the Mexico International showcased his prolific nature for his club side to net a devastating hat-trick.

Over the last year for the Rotterdam-based giants, Gimenez has averaged a staggering 8.32 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 minutes according to FBRef – the sign of a striker always waiting for an opportunity to strike from close range, always lurking to finish off a chance.

Tottenham will attempt everything in their power to persuade the 22-year-old to join the North London outfit, hopeful that lightning won’t strike twice when pursuing exports from the Eredivisie and that Gimenez will finally plug the gap Kane left behind up top.