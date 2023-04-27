Tottenham Hotspur manager candidate Arne Slot has become slightly more likely to get the Spurs job after rising up their manager list.

What's the latest Spurs manager news?

The north Londoners are working to appoint Antonio Conte's successor in the background of their hunt for a top four Premier League finish.

Spurs could be seen as outside contenders to seal Champions League qualification after recent results, and if they fail to do so, chairman Daniel Levy may face a difficult task in trying to persuade world football's most elite coaches.

Julian Nagelsmann, another managerial target for Spurs, apparently sees Europe as a deal-breaker if he is to take the Spurs job so Levy and co may well need to prepare for alternative options if that is the case.

Tottenham have compiled a list of candidates for the job, with Vincent Kompany, Luis Enrique, Ange Postecoglou and Slot featuring in their thinking.

The latter manager has performed brilliantly at Feyenoord this season, prompting Spurs to take note and consider a move for him.

Sharing an update on Tottenham's links to the 44-year-old, a report by Soccer News now claims that Slot 'rises one place' on Spurs' list of candidates as he becomes more likely to get the job.

This is partly due to Chelsea and Todd Boehly effectively ruling out a move for tactician, and while Tottenham still prefer other coaches, Slot's odds have increased.

While he is a step behind for the time being, it's claimed that Spurs do see him as an 'interesting option'.

What could Slot bring to Spurs?

The former AZ Alkmaar boss has shone at Feyenoord this season, guiding them to top of the Eredivisie standings whilst losing just once all season.

Slot has also been heralded by Dutch football experts, like Marcel van der Kraan, who have raved over his attacking philosophy.

Van Der Kraan said this on the manager to talkSPORT recently:

“He is very similar to Pep Guardiola, his ideas are very similar, he is a massive fan of Pep and he plays the same time.“He goes ultra-attacking, he is almost like a maniac. Not on the touchline but it is fantastic to see how he has turned an average side into a wonderful attacking machine.“I don’t think he will leave now with three trophies up for grabs, but in the summer, big chances.”

It's little surprise he is in Levy's thinking based off plaudits like this, and it will be interesting to see if he rises further on Tottenham's list.