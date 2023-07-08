Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is open to leaving Spurs this summer as La Liga giants Atletico Madrid open talks for him.

Who is leaving Tottenham?

Ange Postecoglou has already sealed the signings of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, playmaker James Maddison and the incoming winger Manor Solomon.

The trio follow Sweden international winger Dejan Kulusevski, who has signed permanently for Spurs following an 18-month loan spell from Juventus.

It's been reported that the Lilywhites are chasing a new centre-back as well, with links surrounding Tosin Adarabioyo of Fulham, Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba, Wolves' Max Kilman and Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven.

It could end up being a busy summer at Hotspur Way, but to make room for these new arrivals, certain squad members will inevitably have to make way.

Indeed, Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Tanguy Ndombele have all been tipped to potentially follow Harry Winks out the door.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, despite being a mainstay under a succession of Spurs managers over the last few seasons, is also a player who could very well depart this window.

The Dane is attracting interest from Atletico, with journalist Sami Mokbel of The Daily Mail sharing what he knows on Twitter.

Mokbel claims the Spanish side have opened talks over a deal for Hojbjerg, who in turn is "open" to leaving Tottenham as he eyes a fresh challenge.

"Atletico Madrid open talks with Tottenham over move for Pierre Emile-Hojberg," said Mokbel.

"Player fully open to opportunity to join La Liga club."

In his piece for The Mail, it is also claimed Spurs are unwilling to do business right now, but talks are certainly ongoing to make the move happen.

Hojbjerg is a personal transfer target for Atletico boss Diego Simeone, who has told his recruitment staff to actively explore a move for the 27-year-old.

What's been said about Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg?

The Denmark international has been praised by pundits and members of the press alike for his contribution at Spurs in the last 12 months.

Called "sensational" at times by members of the press, despite his "limitations", and former Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson is in no denial over just how good Hojbjerg can be.

Speaking to Football Insider at the back end of last year, the former England shot-stopper said Hojbjerg was playing his best football under Antonio Conte at the time.

"I’ve been surprised by how much he has stepped up this year," said Robinson.

“I thought he was the one who would make way for Yves Bissouma. The club spent a lot of money on Bissouma. I think Hojbjerg recognised that and stepped up.

"He is playing to a level that we have never seen before. He is playing his best football in a Spurs shirt."

Conte, meanwhile, has previously called the former Southampton star "fantastic".

"Pierre, no one asked me about him, but I think in every game he is doing a fantastic job," said Conte.

"With the ball, without the ball, strong physically.

“Every player is improving their level and for this reason Tottenham is going up and up."