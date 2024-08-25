Tottenham Hotspur have enjoyed a promising start to the campaign, drawing away to Leicester City on the opening week before coolly dispatching Everton in north London.

Ange Postecoglou will be well aware that his squad made a blistering start to the 2023/24 season, however, and has strengthened throughout the summer to put Spurs in a better place to restore a spot in the Champions League and challenge for silverware.

The likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, elite teenage talents both, will hope to stake claims at No. 6 after arriving down north London, especially with something of an air of uncertainty surrounding Yves Bissouma.

What's going on with Yves Bissouma

He might have scored as Tottenham claimed their first victory of the season, but Bissouma has got plenty to prove if he is to establish himself as one of Postecoglou's instrumental players this season.

An immense, technically proficient player, the Malian ranks among the top 2% of central midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 6% for passes attempted, the top 12% for progressive passes, the top 4% for tackles and the top 10% for interceptions per 90, as per FBref.

But last season he suffered a string of on-field disciplinary issues, receiving three separate suspensions in the Premier League, lacking composure and control.

As such, he cannot be trusted to thrive at the heart of the Spurs side throughout the duration of the campaign - especially with the return of Europa League football now looming.

As such, Tottenham are mulling over concluding their summer spending spree with one final piece to complete the engine room.

Spurs eyeing new midfielder

According to GIVEMESPORT earlier this week, Tottenham are keeping tabs on Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough, who is valued at about £25m.

The Championship side are unwilling to part with their prized midfielder before next week's deadline, but Spurs are persisting in their interest and are even willing to play the long game, should Boro's resolve prove unwavering.

However, with multiple top-flight outfits keen on a move, Tottenham might want to consider launching a move, especially given the need to strengthen the base of the midfield.

What Hayden Hackney would bring to Spurs

Last season, Hackney scored the winning goal as Middlesbrough defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the Carabao Cup. Sure, the Blues breezed into the final after confidently overturning the semi-final deficit in the second leg, but the Englishman's quality was illuminated.

It was the 22-year-old's first showcase of his talents against Premier League opposition, with his manager, Michael Carrick, hailing him for the "immense" performance.

Last season, in the Championship, Hackney played a key role in helping the Riversiders push toward the upper end of the table, ultimately falling short but coming on leaps and bounds and finishing eighth, four points off a promotion spot.

The fast-flowing style of football saw Boro rank fourth for progressive passes made throughout the campaign (2050), behind only the three sides relegated from the Premier League. Hackney, anchored at the base of the midfield, was essential to the success.

Indeed, as per FBref, he ranked among the top 13% of midfielders in England's second tier last year for pass completion, the top 2% for passes attempted, the top 1% for progressive passes and the top 13% for shot-creating actions per 90, emphasising the level of his ball-playing ability.

Hayden Hackney: Championship Stats 23/24 Statistics (*per game) # Matches (starts) 21 (20) Goals 1 Assists 0 Touches* 90.0 Pass completion 88% Key passes* 1.2 Dribbles* 0.8 Ball recoveries* 7.1 Tackles* 1.7 Total duels won* 4.1 Stats via Sofascore

He'd be a wonderful addition and one who could be integrated into a strong mix of players, allowing him to get to grips with life down N17 without feeling overburdened.

After all, Spurs know all about landing an exciting talent from the EFL and nurturing them to the fore - just ask Dele Alli.

Hayden Hackney could be Ange's own Dele Alli

Postecoglou could repeat Tottenham's Alli masterstroke by securing this deal, having welcomed the former wonderkid to the club in 2015, signing him from MK Dons for £5m and beating off fierce competition from clubs such as Liverpool.

The 28-year-old had posted 16 goals and 11 assists across all competitions during his final campaign in League One before making the leap right to the top of the pyramid, aged only 18.

He scored 67 goals and supplied 61 assists across 269 appearances for Tottenham, and though his output declined toward the end as he headed toward dark days, the England international performed at an obscene level at the start, notching 97 goal contributions over his opening three top-flight campaigns alone.

Jose Mourinho claimed that he would become "one of the world's best", and while external factors have led to a demise for the current Everton player, who has not played for the Toffees since the start of the 2022/23 season, there is hope that he will one day grace the Premier League pitch again.

He was crowned the PFA Premier League Young Player of the Year across both of his opening terms, very much highlighting the reward that can be found in plucking one of the finest talents from below England's topmost division.

Hackney might not be the potent attacking superstar that Alli proved to be throughout several blistering years of success as a Lilywhite, but he could be a most impactful signing from a lower division to replicate Mauricio Pochettino's success in the past.

Slotting him into the base of the midfield, Tottenham could well and truly hit the jackpot, replicating their masterful signing from nine years ago.