Tottenham Hotspur appointing Johannes Spors as sporting director as part of a package to bring Julian Nagelsmann in as manager of the club would 'make sense', according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Johannes Spors and Julian Nagelsmann?

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has recently given an update on the possibility of Spors joining Tottenham as sporting director, stating: "We‘ve been told that he is one of a number of Sporting Directors Tottenham are looking at. Spors is a Global sporting director for a number of clubs including Hertha BSC, Genoa, Standard Liege & Melbourne Victory. There was contact in the last weeks. But no concrete negotiations yet."

The Daily Mail have also claimed that Spors is a target to fill the vacancy left by Fabio Paratici, revealing that the 40-year-old is a candidate alongside Brentford technical director Lee Dykes.

The report states that Nagelsmann wants a new director in place before choosing whether to take over at the club or not while clarity surrounding the future of Harry Kane is also of paramount importance to the German.

Spors has enjoyed an interesting career, working in a global sporting director role at the likes of Hertha BSC, Melbourne Victory, Standard Liege and Genoa.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones has suggested that he wouldn't be surprised if the rumours surrounding both Spors and Nagelsmann being appointed were linked in some way.

Jones told FFC: "I don't know too much about this guy, but on the Nagelsmann end, this could make sense. He wants to know who he's going to be working with, that's part of the holdup in this whole process, maybe the two are linked. Equally, I've seen Spurs change manager enough times in the past to know that a plan that they've got in place can quickly spiral and head in a totally different direction that nobody was expecting, sometimes even them, I think. At the moment, we know Nagelsmann is in talks and is highly thought of, but both sides need to be sure that this is going to suit them and the sporting director role is going to be important as part of that."

What now for Tottenham Hotspur?

Off the field, it looks like Spurs fans are going to need to wait a little longer to find out for definite whether Nagelsmann will take over in north London.

In the meantime, Tottenham still have three Premier League fixtures left to complete before the close of play against Aston Villa, Brentford and Leeds United, which will go a long way to determining the state that their new prospective manager will find them in.

At present, Tottenham sit sixth in the top-flight standings on 57 points, five behind top-four contenders Liverpool and trailing Manchester United by six, having played a game more than the latter.

In reality, securing one of the coveted Champions League slots looks to be unlikely at this point; nevertheless, managing to achieve continental qualification in the form of the Europa League or Europa Conference League is well within their reach.