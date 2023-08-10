Highlights

Tottenham Hotspur could look to bring in another central defender after the arrival of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg, according to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor.

Which defenders have been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and who could leave?

Earlier this week, Tottenham completed the signing of Van de Ven from Wolfsburg in a deal that could rise to £43 million, dependent on add-ons, according to Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has signed a six-year contract at the Lilywhites and has followed James Maddison, Guglielmo Vicario, Manor Solomon and Alejo Veliz, who has also put pen to paper on a long-term deal, through the door at Hotspur Way.

Football Insider report that Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is still a target for Tottenham and they are expected to 'accelerate' their attempts to try and acquire the Burkino Faso international.

Foot Mercato claim that Fulham ace Tosin Adarabioyo has also been on Ange Postecoglou's radar this summer; however, the Manchester-born stopper is keen to move to Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco to replace now-Chelsea defender Axel Disasi.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update detailing that Tottenham fringe player Joe Rodon is Leeds United-bound and the Italian has also offered a potential solution to the uncertainty surrounding Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga in N17, stating on Twitter X: "Agreement completed between Tottenham and Leeds United for Joe Rodon. The centre-back joins LUFC on loan until the end of the season. Spurs hope to find solution also for Tanganga and Davinson Sanchez in the next days/weeks."

Cited by The Evening Standard, Australian boss Postecoglou has signalled his desire to bring in another body to strengthen his backline, saying in the aftermath of Spurs' 4-2 loss to Barcelona in pre-season: “Yeah potentially [signing another central defender]. “Again we’ve got to make sure that we keep the squad manageable and see what happens with outgoings, but yeah the potential is there to bring in one more.”

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor added his own thoughts on Tottenham's hunt for another central defender this window and thinks that Postecoglou's comments on the matter make for 'interesting' reading.

Taylor stated: "Postecoglou's comments in the week made out that they were going to go straight after another centre-back, which I found quite interesting.

"There has been interest in Tosin Adarabioyo at Fulham, but I don't know if that's one that's going to materialise. The other one that maybe is still sort of being floated is Edmond Tapsoba, but he's going to cost a similar fee to van de Ven and he also plays left centre back usually.

"So I don't really know whether that is a concrete option anymore, particularly for the kind of money Bayer Leverkusen would want. That said, I think there could be scope for another centre back to come in, I'm not sure who.

He then said: "I think Joe Rodon and Davinson Sanchez will depart and there are a few others that could leave too. Hugo Lloris, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Japhet Tanganga as well, so these are players that need to be replaced really."

What next for Tottenham Hotspur?

Resolving the future of Harry Kane will be of paramount importance to Postecoglou as Bayern Munich have now agreed a deal for the striker, which is believed to be around £94.5 million.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri has claimed that Gent striker Gift Orban has been earmarked as a potential replacement for Kane and he revealed that contact has been made by Tottenham concerning the availability of the Nigerian talent.

Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson is another attacker that Spurs retain an interest in and it is believed that Postecoglou could offer players in exchange to get a deal over the line for the Wales international, as per The Telegraph.