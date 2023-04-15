Tottenham Hotspur are expected to interview free agent manager Brendan Rodgers, and he is 'very keen' on the job, according to reports.

What's the latest on Rodgers to Spurs?

After parting company with Leicester earlier this month, the Northern Irishman has been sporadically linked with a move to Spurs who were thought to hold an interest in 2021.

Indeed, the 50-year-old was apparently a target for chairman Daniel Levy, and Rodgers was also the Lilywhites chairman's 'preferred choice' to take over from Harry Redknapp 11 years ago too.

Having led the Foxes into a Premier League relegation battle before quitting the King Power, you could argue Rodgers' stock has slightly fallen since Spurs were eyeing him.

Nevertheless, it has been reported in the last fortnight that he is indeed an option for the north Londoners who are still on the hunt for Antonio Conte's permanent replacement.

Cristian Stellini and assistant coach Ryan Mason are taking interim charge while Levy expands the search, with the likes of Arne Slot (Feyenoord) and Vincent Kompany (Burnley) most heavily linked this week.

Now, as per a report by Football Insider journalist Wayne Veysey, there has been an update on their alleged interest in Rodgers as well.

The former Liverpool boss is apparently 'very keen' on the Spurs job and is expected to be interviewed for the post. Rodgers is also seen as one of the frontrunners as Tottenham chiefs take a real interest.

He's apparently happy to work 'within the board’s budget limitations' and his track record of building teams from the ground up is said to be very attractive for Spurs.

This also comes as Tottenham's chances of landing Julian Nagelsmann recede.

Would Rodgers strengthen Spurs?

Despite a torrid end to his time at Leicester, we believe Rodgers is still a very capable coach.

He even guided his most recent club to both an FA Cup and Community Shield win in 2021 - clinching nine trophies in total across his career, including a very successful spell dominating the SPFL with Celtic (Transfermarkt.

What's more, the 4-2-3-1 boss has also been praised for his work in the past by Spurs fan favourite and fellow manager candidate Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian said this on Rodgers and Leicester back in 2019:

"Leicester is a very good team with a lot of unbelievable players and after winning the Premier League they rebuild their squad and today are doing fantastic with a great manager like Brendan Rodgers, who I know very well."

His credentials are there and perhaps his status as a free agent removes all obstacle standing in the way of a potential appointment.