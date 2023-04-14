Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is Tottenham Hotspur's 'favoured choice' for their manager position, according to The Times.

What's the latest on Nagelsmann to Spurs?

Reports of Spurs' real interest in the 35-year-old recently surfaced when he was unceremoniously, and perhaps surprisingly, dismissed by Bayern near the end of last month.

In what was a ruthless call, the Bundesliga giants handed Nagelsmann his P45 despite having led them to a Champions League quarter-final - all while still being in contention for the German title.

Following the former RB Leipzig boss' shock exit from Bayern, Premier League clubs queued up to express their interest in Nagelsmann who was suddenly readily-available.

Spurs were no exception amid their search for Antonio Conte's replacement with Chelsea also registering their fondness for Nagelsmann.

The managerial merry-go-round could be in full swing this summer and Nagelsmann may well have his pick of top European clubs, especially with speculation surrounding the futures of PSG boss Christophe Galtier and Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti.

Nonetheless, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and the north Londoners are apparently still battling for Nagelsmann, with The Times sharing an update on their pursuit.

The reliable newspaper claims he is Tottenham's 'favoured choice' to succeed Conte, coming after reports that he 'developed an affinity' for the club and even owned a replica Spurs shirt.

However, that doesn't appear to be counting for much as things stand - as Chelsea are still well and truly in the running.

As per The Times' information, Nagelsmann is apparently leading towards west London as things stand.

Should Spurs push the boat out for Nagelsmann?

The coach has plenty of credentials which put him out in front of other Spurs manager candidates.

Boasting a league title on his CV already at the age of 35, the former Hoffenheim boss has been praised as a real innovator by members of the media like BBC Sport writer Raj Chohan - who called him 'phenomenal' in that regard.

Nagelsmann's high-pressing, intense style would also be a joy to watch for Spurs supporters who yearn to see a more expansive and progressive brand of football.

Tottenham actually looked at appointing him back in 2021 in the search for Jose Mourinho's replacement but he ultimately ended up joining Bayern.

Going by this update, it could be a tall order for Spurs to beat Chelsea to Nagelsmann, yet his exciting reputation indicates he could be worth the effort.