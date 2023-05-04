Tottenham Hotspur chiefs are 'talking to several candidates' as chairman Daniel Levy chases a quick managerial appointment, according to reports.

Who could Spurs appoint as manager?

It's been well over a month since Spurs mutually agreed to part company with ex-manager Antonio Conte and it's been quite the chaotic time for them since.

Former sporting director Fabio Paratici followed his Italian colleague out the door recently, having failed to appeal his 30-month worldwide ban from football.

Two interim managers have also taken the reins in Conte's absence, with Cristian Stellini sacked in the role after a humbling 6-1 defeat away to Newcastle United which more or less ended Spurs' top four hopes.

Man United are now miles out in front of the north Londoners with a few games in hand, meaning a Europa League spot is perhaps far more realistic for Tottenham and current temporary boss Ryan Mason.

In terms of coaching options for next year, the likes of Julian Nagelsmann - who recently left Bayern Munich - are on the agenda alongside Feyenoord's Arne Slot and Burnley's Vincent Kompany.

Hiring a new manager and soon is crucial for Levy after a turbulent last few months, especially with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

According to Football Insider, there has been some promising news on that front, with Spurs chiefs apparently 'talking to several candidates' as Tottenham up the ante in their pursuit.

It's added, amid these discussions, that Levy personally wants to make a 'quick' manager hire - and it's also reiterated that Nagelsmann, Slot and Kompany remain on Tottenham's list.

Who should Spurs appoint?

Now that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino appears out of the picture, we believe the club should in fact go all out for Nagelsmann given his free agent status.

There have been suggestions that certain roadblocks like the lack of a sporting director could dampen Tottenham's pursuit, yet if Spurs manage to overcome that, he would be perfect.

His intense brand of high-pressing football would bring excitement back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with Nagelsmann being revered for his coaching methods.

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich, speaking just before Nagelsmann was sacked, even claimed he is among the top three best ever coaches he's worked with - explaining to the press: