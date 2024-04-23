Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has a "wildcard" left-back option at his disposal as he thinks of alternatives to the injured Destiny Udogie.

Udogie out for the rest of the season after Spurs injury

The Italy international has been one of Postecoglou's real success stories since the beginning of his tenure.

Starting 28 Premier League games as a mainstay for Spurs, the left-back stars on a regular basis and has taken to Postecoglou's unique inverted full-back role with real aplomb time and time again over 2023/2024.

After spending 2022/2023 out on loan at Udinese to further his development, rather than coming straight to north London when he was signed by Fabio Paratici nearly two years ago, the 21-year-old has seriously taken to life in England.

Destiny Udogie's best league performances for Tottenham this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham 7.77 Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle 7.75 Everton 2-2 Tottenham 7.74 Burnley 2-5 Tottenham 7.63 Bournemouth 0-2 Tottenham 7.53

Udogie has been praised for his Tottenham displays by members of the media on countless occasions, and especially by Sky pundit Stephen Warnock in February.

"The way Tottenham play this season, everybody talks about the spine of the team, but it’s actually the fullbacks who are the most important players,” said Warnock on The Sky Sports Football Show (via HITC).

“And I am made up to say that. It makes me very happy. They change the way that they play. Udogie doesn’t play as a conventional fullback or as an overlapping fullback.

“Incredibly, I saw an article on this a few weeks ago where he has actually completed the most dribbles in midfield. That tells you everything about the type of player he is and where he is playing on the pitch, so often, you see him and Porro in centre-forward positions or number 10 positions."

The importance of Udogie in Postecoglou's system is crystal clear, but the Spurs boss was dealt a hammer blow in these last few days. Indeed, amid Tottenham's chase for Champions League football and ahead of their all-important north London derby clash with Arsenal, Udogie has now been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

The former Serie A starlet underwent surgery on his left quadriceps, and released an Instagram statement confirming he will not feature again this season (via talkSPORT).

Ange could use "wildcard" Tottenham left-back option

Attention now turns to how Postecoglou will cope without one of his star players in the race for a coveted top four finish. The likes of Ben Davies and versatile stand-in Emerson Royal are sure-fire contenders to fill in for Udogie, but another could well be centre-back Micky van de Ven.

As explained by journalist Sam Truelove in a piece for football.london, van de Ven could be a "wildcard" Udogie replacement at left-back for Tottenham, given he is actually capable of playing the role.

The Dutchman has been another key player under Postecoglou, but at centre-back. He's yet to showcase his prowess further wide, and the demands of a Postecoglou full-back would surely put him to the test.

However, his searing pace could well make him an astute option, so it will be interesting to see if Postecoglou goes down that avenue.